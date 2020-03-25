How to make working from home work for you

DURBAN - Many people around the world are now finding themselves in new work situations because the coronavirus has caused many cities to be on lockdown. Here are go-to productivity tips that will help you no matter where you’re working Designate your “spot” where you work A consistent room, spot, desk or chair that people “go to” every day to work helps the brain associate that spot (smells, sights and sounds) with getting work done. People should put up some things that they had at their desk, like pictures of friends or family. Get a new mousepad or stock on snacks on a little shelf to make it feel like your work desk. Use Hangouts Meet like a pro.

People will be spending more time on video chat like Hangouts Meet. Here are a few tricks for to make proper use of the app.

Meet at home: lower your video quality when experiencing bandwidth restrictions or delays, dial into a video call but get audio through a phone, and caption the meetings to make sure everyone can follow.

Practice “one tab working.”

If people don’t have a large monitor or the usual screen setup at home, it’s even more important to focus on one Chrome tab at a time. If on a video call using a laptop, minimise all other tabs and focus on the conversatio

Working from home does not mean working all the time.

Pick a time when you’re “done for the day” by setting working hours in Google Calendar to remind people when you’re available. Take mental breaks the way you would in the office—instead of walking to a meeting, walk outside or call a friend.

Create a daily to-do list the day before.

Part of staying on track and setting a work schedule at home is listing out what has to be done in a day. Creating a daily plan template helps create an hour-by-hour plan of what to do for the day..

Cut yourself some slack

Connectivity might be slower and there might be some barking in the background, but just remember everyone is doing their best to make working from home work for them.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE