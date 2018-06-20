CAPE TOWN - Power utility, Eskom has released a statement, warning of a high probability of loadshedding between 17:00 pm and 21:00 pm tonight.

#POWER_ALERT 1: Date: 20 June 2018



There is a low probability of rotational loadshedding during the day but the possibility increases for the evening period from 5pm to 9pm https://t.co/eYLymA4Zns @CityofCT @CityTshwane @CityofJoburgZA @CityPowerJhb @eThekwiniM @TimesLIVE @eNCA — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) June 20, 2018

According to Eskom, the probability of loadshedding during the day is low as power station units are being returned to the power system. However, the chance increases during the evening which is at the peak hours between 17:00 pm and 21:00 pm

The power house said that should rotational loadshedding be implemented today, it will be for a period of up to four hours.

“Eskom will advise if rotational loadshedding will be conducted in either stage 1, stage 2, stage 3 or stage 4, dependent on the capacity shortage”, said Eskom.

Notably, stage one requires that 1000MW be rotationally loadshed nation-wide, stage 2 requires 2000W, stage 3 requires 3000 MW and stage 4 calls for up to 4000 MW to be roatationally loadshed.

The power utility said that loadshedding is a measure of last resort to protect the power system from a total collapse or blackout.

Eskom encourages residents and businesses to use electricity sparingly by switching off geysers during the day, especially during peak periods (07:00 to 10:00 and 18:00 to 21:00). Residents are also urged to switch off all non-essential lighting and electricity appliances.

The power utility said that it will continue to provide regular updates on the status of the power system through all media platforms.

However, in order to stay regularly updated, here is a list of loadshedding apps:

MyEskom









Users can view:

1. The current National Load shedding status

2. Eskom Load shedding schedule for their suburb

3. Eskom Load shedding status of suburbs for a customer’s location

4. National Power Status

5. 1 Day forecasted demand vs. actual demand

6. Eskom Load shedding information and schedules can be viewed in three different displays:

a. Calendar view – Allows you to toggle between weekly and monthly displays

b. Dial view - Provides load shedding information available up to 1 week

c. Map view – Provides icons displaying load shedding times and crowd source power outages relevant for a specific day

7. Eskom and Municipality contact information

8. Option to contact Eskom via e-mail

9. Social media link to Eskom’s Twitter and Facebook

10. Tag an outage on the map for crowd sourcing

11. Search for an Eskom schedule using Eskom Account Number, Eskom Meter Number, Address or Geolocation

12. Option to switch alerts on or off to receive push notifications

13. Load shedding schedules for preferred locations in the Watchlist section

14. Awareness information

15. Report safety hazard





Load Shedding Notifier





Key features:

• Real-time Eskom load shedding status monitoring.

• Power grid status monitoring.

• Early warning of scheduled load shedding in your areas.

• Multiple areas can be configured.

• * NEW* Configure quiet times for each area.

• View load shedding schedules for your areas for the following month.

• Very low data usage.

• Configurable alerts.

• Configurable status update frequency.





Load Shed





This app enables you to find out instantly when loadshedding is going to happen and where. The app also has an early notification system which provides you with updates. This app enables you to find out instantly when loadshedding is going to happen and where. The app also has an early notification system which provides you with updates.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE