How to say goodbye to the home you love

This holiday season may be the last one many families will spend in their homes – places filled with love, memories, and strong emotional ties. At some stage you too may be faced with the difficult decision to sell your long-time abode, and this can be a tussle between head and heart.

You will probably struggle with thoughts of strangers replacing your photographs with their own, and painting over your children’s height measurements; making meals and socialising in the same kitchen where you spent hours laughing with friends and relatives; or spending hours splashing in the swimming pool where you, or your children or grandchildren, spent your summers. Read our latest Property360 digital magazine here This time will come in most home owners’ lives. And it will undoubtedly be a bitter-sweet experience.

So how do you get through the process of selling your home of many years without second guessing yourself, or feeling regretful? The chances are that you won’t. But these tips may make the process easier: Make sure you are ready to sell Although it is unlikely you would have made this decision on a whim, ensure you have thoroughly considered it. Do you really have to sell your home, or can you overcome any of the reasons which are leading you to put it on the market? Is it the only option? If not, consider how you can change your circumstances so you can stay where you are. And if you decide that you have to sell, or really want to, then make peace with your decision before you start the process. Enlist the services of an estate agent you trust Working closely with an estate agent will help keep the sales process moving along, even during periods in which you may feel reluctant to continue. An experienced agent would have worked with sellers like yourself before, and know how to handle your emotions sensitively while still finding you a buyer – and hopefully one whom you know will appreciate your home for everything it was and all it can still be.