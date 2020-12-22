How to transact safely online and avoid card fraud over the holidays

DURBAN - As we hit the holiday season, it is important to empower yourself to not fall victim to Card Not Present (CNP) fraud.

CNP fraud ccurs when neither the card nor the cardholder is present whilst a fraudulent transaction is being conducted.

Earlier this year, SABRIC reported that in 2019 Card Not Present (CNP) fraud amounted to 62 percent of gross fraud losses on South African issued credit cards, and with a debit card amounted to 46.9 percent.

However, to continuously get the best experience when shopping online, it’s equally as important to ensure that you are not caught off guard by online “fraudsters.”

Trish Ramdhani, Head of Fraud at FNB Card shares some tips for consumers to consider when shopping online with their credit or debit cards.