Hunadi pursues her passion owning her own jewellery and manufacturing company

Having a deep interest in jewellery design was what anchored Hunadi Baloyi to strongly pursue a career in the industry and led to her business, Caliente Designs. Baloyi told Business Report that while she has many other interests, jewellery was the one thing that was always the anchor of her pursuits.

Baloyi studied jewellery design and manufacturing at the Tshwane University of Technology. “Jewellery design has been my passion since I left high school. While I have various other interests, this craft has always been the anchor of my pursuits. I am a visionary and a lover of nature. Design encapsulates everything beautiful that I love. It allows me to imagine, create, and share. It’s not just about jewellery but the design,” she said. Her company, Caliente Designs began seven years ago where Baloyi designs and manufactures jewellery.

“At Caliente Designs, I serve as the designer and concept creator bringing unique and bespoke jewellery designs to life. This is in addition to owning and managing the business,” she said. “My life fuels my creativity. As an introvert, I am always in touch with my feelings. If I’m creating something, you can trust that I’m experiencing or have experienced it – love, hurt, loss, joy, all of it. I’ve come to understand that my work isn’t just about me, but it can resonate with others. “We go through many things we can’t express in words, and design has become my source of expression. However, my passion is also my business, so sometimes I have to immerse myself in someone else’s vision to create their bespoke pieces purely for business,” Baloyi said.

The young designer told Business Report she enjoys creating high-value, designer, custom, studio, and commercial jewellery in the form of necklaces, engagement and wedding rings, bands, general rings, earrings, bracelets, signet rings, lapel pins, and brooches. “This is jewellery that is sophisticated, contemporary, and elegant. I love it when our pieces embody a fusion of timeless tradition and modern innovation. We are all about exceptional jewellery that reflects discerning individuals’ unique style and celebrates life’s special moments,” she added. Baloyi said she sources her materials from metal concentrates (CPM, Metcon), the gemstones from local suppliers, and diamonds from local diamond dealers.

“Caliente Designs emphasises sustainability and ethical sourcing practices, preserving the environment for future generations,” she said. She said one of the biggest challenges she faces in the industry is trust. “We deal with high-valued goods that require large amounts of money. It’s not always easy to gain a client’s trust. Like any other business, we have also faced numerous challenges with access to funding and expensive equipment being major hurdles. However, we have found ways to work around these obstacles, which has allowed us to turn a new leaf and start breaking new ground.

“I believe I have grown more as a person while building Caliente. It is not easy trying to establish a luxury brand – it’s hard! This journey has taught me to be more patient, resilient, and hard working,” she said. In coming up in the industry and building her business, she said, “I spent a lot of my teenage and young adult years doubting myself. Looking back, I can see that every challenge was a building block. Today, I am confident in my decisions and content with who I am.” Baloyi advised other young designers to believe in themselves and what they are doing.

Born in the small town of Mokopane in Limpopo, the designer said she was raised by her strict parents. “Although I didn’t appreciate their strictness growing up, the more I realise the positive impact their teachings have had on my life. The woman I am today is the result of how they raised me. Their influence shaped my work ethic, commitment, and the type of mother and wife I am. “My foundation was not perfect, but it was rock solid. I get to do what I love, and it doesn’t feel like work 90% of the time. It often comes effortlessly to me, and that’s what I love most about it – it’s a part of me,” she said.