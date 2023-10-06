Iconic Gases builds gas plant at Atlantis Special Economic Zone

The R20-million acetylene gas manufacturing facility is being built by Iconic Gases, a company that specialises in industrial and speciality gasses, as well as equipment for projects in the oil and gas, offshore and engineering, procurement and construction environments.

The Atlantis Special Economic Zone in Cape Town would soon be home to a new gas plant that would add discernible impetus to the country’s beneficiation, localisation, employment creation and export revenue generation imperatives, the Department of Trade Industry and Competition said yesterday.

The CEO of Iconic Gases, Dean Pillay, said the construction of the plant was at an advanced stage.

“Construction has been taking place for some time and we are satisfied with the pace. As things stand, we are well-positioned to meet our commissioning target of January 2024 when we will be ready to commence production,” said Pillay.

He said some of the gas that would be produced in Cape Town would be exported to a number of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries including Namibia, Angola and Malawi.