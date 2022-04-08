ICP statistical lens will be a superior tool to understand impact of Russian-Ukraine war

Market estimates and currency exchange rate comparisons fail to provide an appropriate measure in economic terms to understand the scale of destruction in the Russia-Ukraine war. This is besides the significant loss of life and trauma that those directly impacted suffer, including those watching from afar.

The supply chains in commodities such as oil, gas and wheat are topsy turvy. What kind of measures will we use during and post the conflict in order to understand the turmoil? Economic measures are backward-looking. National bean-counters measure the current and the future through the rear-view mirror and can easily head into an iceberg that shutter both them and their instruments. While the International Comparisons Program (ICP) has the same qualities of a rear-view mirror measurement defect, it still provides a better measure of world economies, especially in times of high national currency volatility.

The impending crisis of the petrodollar standard and what its collapse will unleash in the world of markets as we know them is yet to unfold with the human tragedy in the battle over the former Soviet Union. So, what does the International Comparison Programme (ICP) do? The ICP is a truly global statistical programme. Unlike the population census, which has an exaggerated claim to being global, albeit it is undertaken by a country in one specific year in a ten-year interval, the ICP is undertaken simultaneously in space and time at a global level. Undertaken jointly by the United Nations Statistics Division and the University of Pennsylvania as a research programme in 1968, the ICP has grown in stature and use amongst countries and continents, although in Africa it has not been brought to prominence except in as far as what levels of allowances, salaries and benefits accrue for ambassadorial assignments, official sojourn and travel.

The ICP is managed by the World Bank on behalf of the UN Statistics Commission through an infrastructure of regional institutions that coordinate the statistical compilation by individual countries. For the Africa region, the African Development Bank (AfDB) takes the responsibility of the technical compilation. In fact, the AfDB led the charge for capacity building in the Africa statistics community through the implementation of the ICP. This led to the heightened quality in the compilation of national accounts and the consumer price index by African countries in the period 2005 to 2012. The re-basing of the national accounts in many of the African countries notably Ghana and Nigeria raised many an eye brow, touched on by Professor Morten Jerven in his book released in 2013, Poor Numbers: How We Are Misled by African Development Statistics. I unleashed an unforgettable retort against this spurious claim in this book.

Later in 2015, he published one on Africa now titled Africa: Why economists get it wrong. What are the objectives of the ICP? The ICP serves two main purposes and these are first, the ICP produces comparable price level indexes (PLIs) for economies that have been measured as well as corresponding purchasing power parities (PPPs). Second, ICP converts volume and per capita measures of gross domestic product (GDP) and its expenditure components into a common currency using PPPs. The PPPs represent real exchange rates of what is traded between sovereigns because it takes into account equivalent products in terms of local currency and then use the commodity-based price of the country and compares that to commodity equivalents of the other country or countries. From this, is derived real price relatives, and not market exchange rate-based conversions, which in transactions reflect both price and volume differences in expenditure that are as such totally inappropriate for volume comparisons.

PPP-based conversions of expenditure do not only eliminate price level differences between economies, but remove the ephemeral exchange rate fluctuations between currencies of sovereigns. Take for instance the sharp decline of the rand relative to the dollar in 2001 December. The question one would pose for such a decline is this: Does that translate into first, an equivalent drop in the GDP in rand/dollar based exchange rate and second, to a drop in the standard of living of South Africans? The answer is that the ephemeral markets and trades respond to those fluctuations in ways as though they represent reality when the reality is far from the observed fluctuations. The reality is seen in the purchasing power parity comparisons as measured by corresponding price level indices.

For the 2017 PPP-based GDPs of the world, released in the ICP Report, China was reported as the biggest economy by one point of a percentage point ahead of the US – 16.4 percent compared to 16.3 percent, respectively. Unlike the 2011 ICP report of 2011, released in 2014, China in this round did not object to the results, wherein China had been reported to be the biggest economy already. The statistical politics of that period were at the heart of the corresponding political statistics. What will be the statistical politics of Russia and Ukraine? One thing for sure is that the ICP will be a superior lens to understand the war. Dr Pali Lehohla is the Professor of Practice at the University of Johannesburg and the former Statistician-General of South Africa. Meet him @Palilj01 and at www.pie.org.za