



R53,8 million apartment sold in Cape Town





With a record selling price of R53,8 million for an apartment in Bantry Bay, Cape Town beach apartments remain among the most desired property in the world.





Photo: File









Black Twitter drags Sunday Times over fake news





Twitter users have over the past few days voiced their frustration at the Sunday Times over what they described as fake news. A number of users, including some influential media practitioners, have called for people to unfollow the Sunday Times and posted screen grabs of them blocking the Sunday Times' Twitter feed.





Photo: File









We did not pay ransom after massive hack - Liberty





South African insurer Liberty said that it had refused to pay the money demanded by hackers who infiltrated the group’s information technology systems and extracted data from it.





Photo: File









Frustrated Apple users complaining that iOS 11.4 is killing batteries





If you haven't updated your iPhone to iOS 11.4 yet, you may want to hold off a bit longer.





Photo: File









Bathu is the new sneaker brand on SA celebs feet





Entrepreneur Theo Baloyi says he wants to tell a proudly South African township story through his successful sneaker brand Bathu.





Photo: File









Basil Read is with its back to the wall





The woes facing listed construction companies came to a head on Friday as cash-strapped construction group Basil Read’s share price plunged 88.89percent as its attempts to operate as a going concern fell flat.





Photo: File









WATCH: Uber drivers strike in Jozi over petrol price





A group of taxi drivers that use app-based platforms such as Uber have been accused of pulling over fellow drivers in Johannesburg, in order to protest.

Photo: Facebook









Never miss an important email again with Gmail's new AI function





Google has unveiled a new feature that uses artificial intelligence to alert a user to important emails in its Gmail app. The technology is already in use in the iOS app and can be switched on in the Settings menu.





Photo: File









Entrepreneur takes the South African braai to London





Pamela Naidoo, a South African woman is an entrepreneur that is the owner of four startups in London.





Photo: File









Steinhoff admits to Kika/Leiner sale





Troubled retailer Steinhoff International has finally admitted that it is selling its loss-making Austrian furniture retailer Rudolf Leiner, popularly known as Kika/Leiner, and real estate assets to Rene Benko’s Signa Holding.





Photo: File









- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE

CAPE TOWN - Good morning. Let's take a look at Business Report's top stories for the week.