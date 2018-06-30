#ICYMI: The 10 most read articles on Business Report this week Photo: File





SA’s ‘construction mafia’ is spreading to Pretoria





The so-called “construction mafia”, which intimidate and harass builders on sites and demand work for their members, has spread its wings to Pretoria’s eastern suburbs of Arcadia, Menlo Park and Brooklyn.

















Prominent SA strawberry farmer killed





Jeffrey Zetler, a prominent strawberry farmer in South Africa, was stabbed and killed during an alleged robbery at his Stellenbosch home on Saturday.













Cape Town rental properties are getting cheaper and this is why





There is reportedly an oversupply of rental properties in Cape Town, according to residential sales and letting specialist at Remax Cape Town, Grant Rea.













Johnny Depp is apparently broke and here is why





American magazine, Rolling Stone reportedly published a revealing story about Hollywood actor, Johnny Depp which details his money troubles and spiraling drinking.













Ed Sheeran tickets will cost you as little as R395





English songwriter and singer, Ed Sheeran will be coming to South Africa for a tour in March 2019













Christo Wiese dumps R3.6 billion worth of shares in Shoprite





Christo Wiese on Tuesday offloaded R3.6 billion worth of his stake in Shoprite Holdings in a move that stunned the market and sent the company shares into a tailspin.













Barclays Africa in brain drain





The management exodus at Barclays Africa, soon to be renamed Absa, claimed its third victim on Friday, with the bank confirming that its head of consumer banking, Jan Moganwa, would leave the firm as its restructuring process heats up.













Meet 12 families who control $1.1 trillion





Inheriting massive wealth is a rare privilege, but some families have managed to establish fortunes that span multiple generations.









These nine in-demand jobs pay R1 million annually





The Department of Education and Training has released a list of nine in-demand jobs that pay R1 million annually.













Cristiano Ronaldo made R1.4 billion this past year





Cristiano Ronaldo is the third richest athlete according to Forbes, but just how did he make his money and how does he spend it.













- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE

CAPE TOWN - Good morning. Let's take a look at Business Report's top stories for the week.