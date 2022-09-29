IDC to explore wind sector industrialisation in SA, sends delegation to Spain to explore opportunities

As South Africa finds itself in one of the worst energy crisis in recent history, with ailing power utility Eskom enforcing stage 6 load shedding on the country twice in the past two months, there have been calls for alternative energy supplies. Due to the accelerated energy transition announced recently by government, its push for sector industrialisation will be led by increased local manufacturing, with a projected target of well over 55% for government procurement by the end of this decade.

“To achieve this, government’s support through policy, smooth procurement and investment will be the key enabler,” the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) said on Wednesday. The IDC, South African government’s development funding agency, which plays a pivotal part in the country’s energy transition and seeks to stimulate increased localisation of renewable energy inputs, has sent a delegation to Spain to visit Nordex SE’s wind turbine manufacturing facilities. The IDC delegation comprises Imran Sayed – Divisional Executive: Manufacturing; Kugan Thaver – Head: Machinery Equipment and Electronics; Mukesh Ramjee – Business Development Manager: Machinery Equipment and Electronics; and Umeesha Naidoo – Industry Development Planner.

The delegation is being led by Nordex Energy South Africa’s (NESA) managing director, Compton Saunders, who will facilitate discussions around opportunities for industrialising the local wind power sector. “In order for the Corporation to spearhead investment in the localisation of wind power components, they need to know what they are investing in and what can be expected from Original Equipment Manufacturers. To do this, it is important that the scale and complexity be unpacked, so that government can get a clear sense of the process, and for them to gauge the requirements accurately,” said Saunders. The delegation is due to visit both of Nordex’s blade and nacelle manufacturing facilities in Lumbier and Barásoain areas.

“As it stands, assuming that smooth procurement of new wind energy production continues, this sector is an excellent vehicle for direct infrastructure investment and a positive multiplier of economic effects, including nacelle assembly facilities. As the market matures and volume remains sufficient the sector could expand into the manufacturing of other specialised components for wind turbines,” the IDC said. Left to right: David Moncasi (Head of Sales: Africa, Nordex Energy South Africa), Mukesh Ramjee (Business Development Manager: Machinery Equipment and Electronics, IDC), Compton Saunders (Managing Director, Nordex Energy South Africa), Umeesha Naidoo (Industry Development Planner, IDC) Image: Supplied. Wind turbine nacelles are the heart of the turbine, like the engine room on a ship, and house critical components such as the gearbox, main shaft, generator, transformer, and electrical cabinets of which many can be locally assembled and eventually manufactured. Saunders believes that the first potential step is to import components into the country, to be assembled locally and thereafter as a second phase, certain nacelle components can be manufactured in the country.

“We are certainly one step closer to partnering with government, through the Corporation, which will enable local assembly and manufacturing of nacelle components. However, we need to consider the economics and the mechanisms available to enable local cost competitive assembly in South Africa. Import taxes, special economic zones, funding support for constructing local assembly facilities and of course the volume and clear sight of the project pipeline, to make this feasible in a very price competitive environment, will need to be unpacked,” explained Saunders. Considering that the draft South African Renewable Energy Masterplan (SAREM) estimates that annual economic growth of over R140 billion will be achieved through production value, delivering in excess of 30 000 direct jobs, on the assumption of 70%-90% localisation of key components and 90% of balance of plant by 2030, local support and investment is critical. “The exploratory trip will allow for first-hand discussions with the Original Equipment Manufacturer, one of the world’s largest wind turbine manufacturers. The IDC targets opportunities at bankable stage. With over R14bn invested in renewable energy projects spread across the country, the IDC has also funded 25 community trusts, enabling active community participation in the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme,” the IDC further said.

