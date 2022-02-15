If you can’t be in the home you love, here are some expert tips to help you love the one you are stuck with

So you hate your home? But for some reason, you cannot move, and now you feel stuck? In such a situation you have no choice but to make it work. But how do you do that? Here is what the experts say:

Change your mindset Psychologically, homes by their very nature provide individuals with a sense of belonging, security, control and even become an extension of one’s identity, says Lusanda Cebekhulu, a clinical psychologist from online wellness company Syked. Homes are a haven from the outside world. But when you are in a place where you no longer want to be, it is important to reflect on the meaning that a home is meant to create for you rather than the function it serves physically.

“This may involve making certain changes in the manner in which one interacts with loved ones within that property.” ​Read the latest Property360 digital magazine below

For example, you can create a consistent routine where the family eats together, interacts and has meaningful and fulfilling conversations. Creating new, or revisiting old, hobbies and intentionally doing them at home with your loved ones enables the home to be associated with the “feel-good” emotions that are often elicited when one does things one enjoys, such as playing games or watching movies. “Inviting guests over for chats and games also influences what associations you make with your home as it starts to become a place of love, happiness and peace rather than a physical space with limitations.” Cebekhulu advises that you, therefore, “reframe” the meaning that is attached to the property, as it is more than property but a place of warmth created by the people in the home.

“Reflecting on emotions that are experienced in other spaces, like the work environment, can help you to appreciate the fact that your home continues to be a space that is emotionally safe.” ​Read our Property360 digital magazine below

Focus on the good parts Choosing to be grateful for what you have, which is a roof over your head and protection from the outside world, rather than what you do not have, also helps to develop a change of mindset about your space, she says. “Remembering that your home is also the place where you congregate with your loved ones, also helps in accepting your situation. “And being deliberate with what you consume while at home becomes important. For example, if watching home channels is a trigger for you and a reminder of what you do not have, avoiding such shows can be beneficial. It’s not helping you love your home more. Instead, it can breed envy and discontent.”

Change what you can Cebekhulu says in life there are many things that you cannot control. Sometimes, all you can control is your effort and your attitude. “When you put your energy into the things you can control, you will be much more effective. That entails determining what is within your means to change the situation or to make it more bearable as you make alternative plans. It is easy to focus on the problem, rather than problem-solving, so it also becomes important to have clarity and influence on what you put your energy towards.”

In addition to changing the way you think about your home, there are also some aesthetic or minor changes that Nadia Aucamp of Re/Max All Stars says homeowners can make in order to fall in love with their homes again. “There is so much that you can do to your home, from a fresh coat of paint to retiling the lounge or renovating a bathroom or kitchen. By spending money wisely on your home, you are likely to increase its value.” Changes can be made, even on a budget. “In today’s market, there are various options to extend your home or to modify it without spending a lot of money, from adding a (modular) park home or using drywalling to create a small office out of the lounge area,” Aucamp says.

“A new coat of paint also works wonders on a property as it gives it a modern feel and might even create the illusion of more space when the correct colours are used.” Other things that RealNet’s Gerhard Kotze says you can do to make your home more comfortable – and make it more appealing to prospective buyers once you are able to sell – include: • Having a big clear-out and donating or selling all items you no longer need or use;

• Giving the whole home a thorough cleaning; • Repainting certain rooms or the exterior in different colours; • Updating the light fittings;

• Putting in more cupboards, shelves and bookcases to solve storage problems; • Getting rid of any old carpeting and replacing it with a more modern flooring option; • Rearranging, repurposing or reupholstering some furniture; and

• Creating a dedicated home office space to make remote working easier. Yael Geffen of Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty gives the following tips, which combine both physical and mental changes: • Focus on what’s good: Take an objective look around your house with fresh eyes and try to focus first on the all characteristics that you like about it. What works well and what would you miss if your next home didn’t have that feature?

• Remove what doesn’t make you happy: If you hate the vase that your great aunt gave you for Christmas, donate it to charity or pack it away – your home should be a place of comfort and joy, not guilt. If you hate the blue feature wall, buy a tin of paint and give the room a fresh look. • Get rid of what you don’t need: there’s no point having three cutlery sets or cluttering up cupboards with outdated linen you’ll never use again. • Keep your home clean, tidy and orderly. Try to commit to spending a little time each day doing housekeeping – and do it with pride and a grateful attitude.