Jobs Lost





The cigarette tax loss may have contributed to a wider shortfall in South Africa, estimated at by the Treasury at 48.2 billion rand for the year through March.





More than 75 percent of the cut-price cigarettes are made by Gold Leaf Tobacco Corp., according to the report. Its RG brand, the second-most popular in the country behind British American Tobacco Plc’s Peter Stuyvesant, is selling at an average of 10.50 rand a pack, said Van der Merwe.





Gold Leaf doesn’t evade taxes and allegations against the company in the report are false, Raees Saint, the company’s attorney, said in an emailed response to questions. Counterfeits of Gold Leaf products are being made in Lesotho and smuggled into South Africa, which may be the cause of the problem, he added.





“Informal traders buy these counterfeit or smuggled products in large quantities,” he said. “They then average out the prices across all packages of cigarettes which may very well equate to less than the minimum taxes due.”





BAT, the largest cigarette maker operating in South Africa and a member of the Tobacco Institute, says it pays around 20 rand in taxes per packet and has been cutting jobs as the London-based company struggles to deal with the rogue competition.





"8 billion illegal cigarettes will be sold this year, roughly 1.1 million packs per day. There is a 7 billion Rand loss to government due to illicit trading." - Francois van der Merwe, chair of Tobacco Institute of South Africa #TISA #IllicitTobaccoSA #AgriSA #AgriSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/IyrXMugxEj — Agri SA (@AgriSAOfficial) July 5, 2018





“The problem is significant in terms of how readily available these illegal cigarettes are,” Ronan Barry, BAT’s head of legal affairs, said in the same interview.





The company’s manufacturing plant south of Johannesburg is operating below 50 percent capacity and “almost 400 jobs have been lost at the factory alone since 2014 due to the growth in illicit trade,” he said.





At release of 2018 National Tobacco Market Study. “The sustainability of the tobacco industry is under threat” Francois van der Merwe, chair of Tobacco Institute of South Africa #TISA #IllicitTobaccoSA#AgriSA #AgriSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/pfJamqwW57 — Agri SA (@AgriSAOfficial) July 5, 2018









- BLOOMBERG