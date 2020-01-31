INTERNATIONAL - South Africa has no fiscal space left and must implement strong budget consolidation and state-owned company reforms to ensure its debt sustainability, the International Monetary Fund said.
The October medium-term budget policy statement showed gross government debt would surge to 80.9% of gross domestic product in the 2028 fiscal year unless urgent action is taken. That trajectory is almost 20 percentage points higher than forecast in the February budget and showed no sign of stabilizing. The fiscal shortfall will widen to the most in 11 years in 2020-21.
High deficits have not materially boosted economic growth as intended; instead they drastically lifted the debt-to-GDP ratio “and left South Africa with no fiscal space,” the Washington-based lender said in an emailed statement after a staff visit to South Africa.