IMF to revise growth forecast upwards with global economy out of depths of crisis

JOHANNESBURG - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) yesterday said that it was planning to revise its global economic growth forecast for 2020 upwards as the impact of the Covid-19 had become less than initially feared. IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said the global economy had rebounded from the depths of the crisis, though the calamity was far from over. Georgieva said the picture was now less dire from a severe global gross domestic product (GDP) contraction the IMF had previously projected. “All countries are now facing what I would call 'The Long Ascent', a difficult climb that will be long, uneven, and uncertain. And prone to setbacks,” Georgieva said. “We now estimate that developments in the second and third quarters were somewhat better than expected, allowing for a small upward revision to our global forecast for 2020.”

Global economic activity took an unprecedented fall in the second quarter when nearly 85percent of the world imposed lockdowns to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The IMF said global growth was projected at -4.9percent in 2020, 1.9percentage points below the April 2020 World Economic Outlook forecast.

The IMF yesterday said recovery would be partial and uneven in 2021.

It said South Africa had already seen an uptick in activity and was expected to rebound slightly in the third quarter after the easing of restrictions following a devastating second quarter contraction.

Georgieva said emerging markets and low-income countries would continue to face a precarious situation as they were highly dependent on external financing.

London School of Economics director Minouche Shafik said that the global economy would have a “K-shaped” recovery as some sectors would recover while other would decline.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has had a more negative impact on activity in the first half of 2020 than anticipated, and the recovery is projected to be more gradual than previously forecast,” she said.

The IMF said countries should avoid premature withdrawal of policy support such as tax deferrals and wage subsidies, deal with debt as forward-leaning fiscal policy would be critical for the recovery to take hold.

NKC African Economics Irmgard Erasmus said there was evidence of a brittle countercyclical fiscal policy framework due to a structurally thin revenue base and resistance to implement front-loaded fiscal adjustment across the Sub-Saharan Africa country spectrum.

“Labour and wage reform is constrained by vested interests on a socio-political level and may be particularly problematic to address in South Africa, Lesotho and Namibia,” Erasmus said.

“A sharp contrast can also be noted between the more financially integrated countries like South Africa and low-income countries with poor financial infrastructure.”

BUSINESS REPORT