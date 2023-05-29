Impact of high interest rates on economic growth in SA

Interest rates play a crucial role in shaping the economic landscape of any country. In the case of South Africa, the impact of the high interest rates on economic growth is a topic of significant importance.

The question is: How elevated interest rates can affect economic growth and the challenges they pose to the South African economy? Interest rates directly influence the cost of borrowing for businesses and individuals. When interest rates are high, borrowing becomes more expensive, resulting in reduced investment, decreased consumer spending, and limited access to credit.

These factors can have a significant impact on economic growth, as they dampen business expansion, curtail investment projects, and hinder entrepreneurial activities. Effects on Business Investment High interest rates can discourage businesses from borrowing to finance expansion plans, research and development, and capital investments.

The increased cost of borrowing reduces the profitability of potential projects, leading to delayed or abandoned investments. This reduction in business investment can hamper productivity gains, limit job creation, and ultimately impede economic growth. Consumer Spending and Debt Burden

When interest rates are high, the cost of servicing existing debt, such as mortgages, personal loans, and credit card debt, increases. This places a burden on consumers, reducing their disposable income and limiting their ability to spend on goods and services. Decreased consumer spending has a ripple effect throughout the economy, affecting retail sales, production levels, and employment opportunities.

Impact on Housing Market and Construction High interest rates can also have adverse effects on the housing market and construction industry. Mortgage rates tend to rise when overall interest rates are high, making homeownership less affordable for potential buyers.

Consequently, demand for housing decreases, leading to a slowdown in the construction sector, which has widespread implications for employment, related industries, and economic growth. Foreign Investment and Capital Inflows High interest rates can deter foreign investors from injecting capital into the South African economy. Investors seek favourable returns on their investments, and elevated interest rates can make alternative investment destinations more attractive.

Reduced foreign direct investment and capital inflows limit access to funding for infrastructure development, technological advancements, and other critical sectors, hindering economic growth prospects. Challenges Faced by the South African Economy South Africa faces a unique set of challenges when it comes to managing interest rates. Factors such as inflationary pressures, currency fluctuations, and fiscal constraints influence the South African Reserve Bank's decisions on interest rates. Balancing the need to curb inflation while fostering economic growth requires careful consideration and proactive policy measures.

The impact of high interest rates on economic growth in South Africa is significant and multifaceted. Elevated borrowing costs hinder business expansion, limit consumer spending, impede investment projects, and discourage foreign investment. These factors collectively affect job creation, productivity, and overall economic prosperity. To foster sustainable economic growth, policymakers need to strike a delicate balance between managing inflation and facilitating a conducive environment for investment and consumption.

Lowering interest rates, when feasible, can stimulate economic activity, encourage investment, and support consumer spending. However, it is essential to consider the broader macroeconomic factors at play and implement comprehensive policies that address underlying challenges and promote long-term stability and growth in South Africa. Dr Chris Harmse, the economic consultant of Sequoia Capital management, told me, “It is however a sad situation that the MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) seems to take into consideration the actions of the US FED (Federal Reserve) raising interest rates. The effect on the rand if the MPC does not follow the FED is a matter of concern. A weaker rand will lead to further increases in imported inflation. It is therefore imminent that the government must understand these effects that forces the MPC to raise interest rates when the economy cannot afford it.” He further said: “The load-shedding saga, relationship with Russia, a lack of service delivery, the fighting on power via coalitions, a lack of the implementing of a structural growth plan and no political will to stop state capture all contribute to the rest of the world evaluating South Africa as a state under siege following Zimbabwe. As a result the rand is near 400 cents undervalued and leads to this almost no choice of the MPC to continue to raise the repo rate in a desperate attempt to stop a spiralling inflation rate and a rand from a devastating path of destruction.”

However, it is concerning that the MPC appears to take into consideration the actions of the US Federal Reserve in raising interest rates. The potential impact on the rand if the MPC does not align with the Federal Reserve’s decisions is a matter of concern. A weaker rand can lead to further increases in imported inflation, exacerbating the economic challenges. It is crucial for the government to understand these effects, as they force the MPC to raise interest rates even when the economy cannot afford it.

There are several factors contributing to this complex situation. The ongoing issue of load shedding, the country's relationship with Russia, a lack of efficient service delivery, internal power struggles through coalitions, the absence of a comprehensive structural growth plan, and a perceived lack of political will to address state capture are all factors influencing the international community's evaluation of South Africa. Regrettably, this evaluation often draws comparisons to Zimbabwe, portraying South Africa as a state under siege.

Consequently, the rand is currently undervalued by nearly 400 cents, leaving the MPC with limited choices but to continue raising the repo rate in a desperate attempt to curb spiralling inflation rates and prevent the rand from following a destructive path. In summary, the South African economy is facing a challenging scenario where external factors, internal issues, and perceptions of the country's stability contribute to the need for interest rate hikes. It is crucial for the government to address these underlying issues promptly and demonstrate the political will necessary to restore confidence in the economy. Only then can South Africa aim to achieve sustainable growth, stabilise the currency, and mitigate the impact of inflation on its citizens. Adri Senekal de Wet is the executive editor of Business Report.