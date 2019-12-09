CAPE TOWN - The FNB/BER Civil Confidence Index rose to 22 in the fourth quarter, the first time since the second quarter of 2017 that the index has risen above 20, indicating improved confidence in the civil construction sector, a statement from FNB senior economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi said Monday.
The fourth quarter reading was also 7 points higher than in the third quarter of 2019.
While higher, the current index level still meant that a vast majority (close to 80 percent) of respondents are dissatisfied with prevailing business conditions, confidence had improved mainly due to a second consecutive uptick in activity.