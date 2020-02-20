Data from Statistics SA (StatsSA) on Wednesday showed that inflation accelerated from 4 percent in December but fell marginally lower than the market expectation of a 4.6 percent year-on-year increase.
StatsSA said the major drivers of the January uptick were transport costs, housing and utilities as well as miscellaneous goods and services.
Matlhodi Matsei, an economist at FNB, said consumer inflation this year was expected to remain unchanged at just above 4 percent as muted growth in consumer income persisted.
Matsei said fuel prices were expected to remain contained this year.