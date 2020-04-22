Inflation slightly down for March, but data collected before lockdown

DURBAN - Consumer price inflation dipped slightly in March, measuring 4.1%, down from 4.6% in February, while the consumer price index increased by 0,3% month-on-month in March 2020, Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) said on Wednesday. However, the data was collected before lockdown, said the organisation. The main contributors to the 4,1% annual inflation rate were food and non-alcoholic beverages, housing and utilities, transport, and miscellaneous goods and services. Food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 4,2% year-on-year, and contributed 0,7 of a percentage point to the total CPI annual rate of 4,1%. Housing and utilities increased by 4,8% year-on-year, and contributed 1,2 percentage points.

Transport increased by 3,4% year-on-year, and contributed 0,5 of a percentage point.

Miscellaneous goods and services increased by 6,4% year-on-year, and contributed 1,0 percentage point.

The annual inflation rates for goods and for services were 4,1% and 4,2% respectively. Provincial annual inflation rates ranged from 3,6% in Limpopo to 4,8% in Western Cape, said Stats SA.

"The lockdown regulations in effect till the beginning of May have dramatically restricted the goods and services available for purchase by consumers. It is also not possible for the CPI data collectors to visit stores.

"Where possible, prices are being collected in April from the online presence of stores already in the CPI sample. Indices of products not available for purchase during this period will be imputed. Specific details related to the April CPI will be communicated closer to the date of its release," said Stats SA.

- African News Agency (ANA)