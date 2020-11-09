Infrastructure spending ‘should be at 30% of GDP’

CAPE TOWN - THE NATIONAL Planning Commission has said the country needed to boost its infrastructure spending to at least 30 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in order to achieve growth. The commission’s commissioner, Mian Altman, said there was no question that infrastructure development boosted growth. The question was whether the country had the ability to deliver. Altman told an SA Institution of Civil Engineering webinar that infrastructure spending was about 18 percent of GDP and, as a developing country, South Africa needed to get this figure up to at least 30 percent. Altman said declining public sector investment in infrastructure had negatively affected the private sector’s capacity to deliver on infrastructure. Altman said reeling off a number of new infrastructure projects was not difficult; the real issue was to get the government focused on priority projects and to make sure that the barriers to the implementation of those projects were removed. “For instance, currently in government there was a tendency to centralise decision-making in a few people, and capacity needed to be strengthened at municipal level to deliver infrastructure projects.”

Cannon Asset Management chief executive Professor Adrian Saville said the policy and planning framework around infrastructure development was good, but the deficit lay in the outcome. Saville said South Africa’s policy objectives were too ambitious, and goals were set so high there was no hope of succeeding.

“Smaller early wins (in infrastructure development) will get the fly-wheel of development moving,” he said, most notably by working to bolster “the free lunch” of better confidence among local and foreign investors in the country.

He said South Africa was not a “go-to” investment destination – he cited Ethiopia as an example, as it’s GDP had been growing at 9 percent a year for many years.

Saville said contrary to some people who believe that capital was trapped in South Africa, the reality was local and international investors had options about where they could invest.

He said there was little relationship between low interest rates and investment in South Africa, and low tax rates and investment, the main driver of gross fixed domestic investment was the public sector.

Saville said the economy had shown little ability to dent employment in the past 20 years, and the country did not need economic growth more than it needed a “different shape, form and flavour” of economic growth.

The development of infrastructure, with its high level of economic spillovers and linkages and the longevity of the projects, and other sectors with similar attributes such as agriculture, offered an opportunity to begin this “different shape” of economic growth, which would then also enable the country to begin to “square up” against the inequality crisis, he said.

Saville said the words “structural reform” were associated with some kind of economic punishment in South Africa, perhaps because the phrase was associated with other bad emerging market experiences, but in fact all it meant was disassembling something that one had built and rebuilding it in another form so that it was more robust and functional.

He cited Telkom as an example of an entity that had structurally transformed, in that it now fully competed with private sector telecommunications operators, even though it was still partly state-owned. A structural reform such as making more digital spectrum available would bring more data, more cheaply, to more people and could also result in the growth of a number of new business opportunities.

“If we take away the connotations, structural reforms become desirable for all of us,” said Saville.

