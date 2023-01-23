The world’s technology companies and start-ups descended on Las Vegas from January 5 to 8 where CES 2023, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show, was presented. Over the years CES has become known for the introduction of many breakthrough and innovative technologies. Numerous companies also showed off their latest and next generation products. Some of these remarkable and innovative products were: New innovative concept cars

BMW unveiled the “perfect digital car of the future” (according to Oliver Zipse, BMW chairman) that is an example of a whole new generation of vehicles. The i Vision Dee is a colour-changing concept electric vehicle of minimalist design, equipped with high-end and adaptive Artificial Intelligence (AI) and will be available in 2025. What makes this BMW special is that BMW used “the full potential of digitalisation to transform the car into an intelligent companion.” An impressive feature is the heads-up display (HUD). Instead of the traditional dashboard screen, the i Vision Dee introduces a full-windscreen heads-up display that will become available in 2025 in all BMW cars. It is an Augmented Reality (AR) display with five levels of immersion displayed over the full width of the windshield. Level 1 presents the essentials such as speedometer, navigation information and typical other dashboard information. Levels 2 to 4 progressively increases the information onscreen and eventually overlay navigation information on the road. Level 5 can display a completely virtual environment and is not intended for use while driving but rather when the car drives you. The new infotainment systems runs on the Android operating system, which makes it compatible with numerous apps.

What is more is that the concept BMW also has an E Ink cover that allows it to change to any of 32 available colours according to the preference of the driver. BMW claims that in future the car will even be able to have a conversation with the driver. Interestingly, Sony revealed their Afeela concept electric car that has been created in partnership with Honda and will become available by the second half of 2025. The Afeela will have “Level 3 automated driving capabilities under limited conditions” and will come equipped with safety and driver assistance systems from Honda, while Sony will provide the entertainment and interactive features with high-quality software and user interface technology.

The new Afeela has 45 cameras and sensors inside and outside the vehicle to safeguard the driver and passengers. The car’s in-cabin sensors continuously monitor the driver’s status to prevent accidents. Additionally, there were some great surprises in the prototype for fans of entertainment and technology. The interfaces for the vehicle were designed using Epic Games’ Unreal Engine graphics software. Kenichiro Yoshida, the CEO of Sony, mentioned that “in addition to movies, games, and music, we envision a new in-cabin experience using our expertise of UX (user experience) and the UI (user interface) technologies.” LG wireless OLED TV

The television that received the most accolades was LG’s signature M3 Series huge 97-inch wireless OLED TV with numerous high-end features. Despite its huge size, LG succeeded to deliver high-level picture technology with up to 2 000 nits of peak brightness. What makes it further unique, is that it is totally wireless and got rid of all the wires to the decoder or entertainment centre up to 10 metres away, except for the power cord. The system can transmit 4K video at up to 120Hz. The 97-inch television will be available in 2023, but at a price that may take your breath away. However, the level of latency experienced will determine if HDMI cables can be stored permanently.

Schneider Smart Home system saves electricity Most people in South Africa are struggling with high electricity costs, not to mention the new increase of 18.65% in April and 12.74% in 2024 that Eskom will receive. This is where the Schneider Smart Home system will come in handy by saving consumers money by scheduling when certain outlets draw power. This is done by controlling the breakers, switching units and outlets to prevent appliances and devices that use high amounts of energy, such as televisions, air-conditioners, heaters, pumps, geysers and chargers, from drawing power when it is undesirable. Since South Africa does not have variable electricity rates for households that vary according to peak and off-peak times, this device will mostly be of benefit to people with solar installations who need to carefully plan the use of devices in harmony with the changes in solar energy depending on the time of day.

L’Oréal and cosmetic technology Quite surprising at CES was L’Oréal’s application of technology to beauty expression. They showed off two new award-winning devices. The first is their Brow Magic, the first at-home electronic eyebrow make-up applicator that provides users with customised brow looks in seconds. Brow Magic was developed in partnership with the tech company Prinker, a pioneer in printed, non-permanent tattoos. Brow Magic uses L’Oréal’s Modiface AR technology to scan the user’s face and then prints the eyebrows using 2 400 tiny nozzles and printing technology with up to 1 200 dots per inch (dpi) printing resolution. The eyebrow look created by L’Oréal Brow Magic is easily removed with a standard make-up remover.

The second was the HAPTA, the first hand-held, ultra-precise computerized make-up applicator designed to advance the beauty needs of an estimated 50 million people with limited hand and arm mobility. This makes the application of make-up challenging. HAPTA offers these people the ability to steadily apply lipstick at home by a combination of built-in smart motion controls plus customisable attachments that give the user an improved range of motion, increased ease of use for difficult-to-open packaging, and precision application. High heels comfort technology A relatively unknown company, Gait-Tech, used CES 2023 to reveal the first built-in insole solution for high heels to limit discomfort and prevent injuries. The biomechanical device, based on 30 years of research, is integrated into the insole of high heels at the manufacturing stage and is designed to "boost the comfort of high heel shoes.“

The device works by “redistributing pressure on the foot metatarsal bone in order to provide a healthier and more stable gait when the foot is vertical in plantar flexion”. By cushioning the impact, high heels using the solution should be more comfortable without the design being compromised thanks to it being hidden within the sole. Currently the Gait-Tech built-in insole is used in shoes designed by Italian footwear designer, Diego Dolcini, who has previously worked with brands including Gucci, Balmain, Dolce & Gabbana and Ermenegildo Zegna. A court shoe, as well as a strappy shoe in a patent black and patent blush colour featuring the insole technology were demonstrated. Gait-Tech’s game-changing technology could theoretically be placed into any shoe, whether from Zara or Christian Louboutin. However, this technology requires implementation at manufacturing stage since it cannot be retrofitted. This means that the shoe company will have to be on board from the designing stage.

Visitors at CES who tried on a pair of the Diego Dolcini strappy heels featuring the Gait-Tech insole solution were impressed by the comfort and cushioning they offer. A lamp that detects falls In the care of elderly people, fall detection is crucial to timeously alert caregivers and emergency responders. Unfortunately many elderly persons do not want to wear a complicated detection device such as a smartwatch. For this reason Nobi developed a lamp that can detect falls.

The Nobi hanging lamp uses a combination of radar, a camera, and other sensors to identify when someone has fallen. In such a case a guardian or caregiver, who can also talk through the lamp, can be alerted. Although the presence of a camera may cause some concern, it is assuring that the vision data is analysed locally and people images can be converted into stick figures to maintain privacy. Images are only sent to caregivers and family members in the event of a fall if previously approved by the person being watched. This person can also decide if real images or stick figures should be sent. If paired with a smart lock, the Nobi can also unlock the front door to allow help or emergency services to enter. It can also remind people to take their medicine. Due to the effect of light on sleep, the colours of the lamp can also be adjusted from a bright blue light in the morning to warmer tones in the evening.

Based on the large amount of data gathered from monitoring falls, Nobi is also planning to introduce a fall prediction system later this year in order to notify caregivers before an elderly or convalescing person is about to fall. Innovation As always, CES is an opportunity for companies to demonstrate how they envision the future of technology. All of the above products include innovative concepts or ideas; attempts to solve a customer problem or enhance the user experience. Quite often these products entail a redesign or a totally new and creative take on existing products. But only time will tell if they will be a success.