Insurance Crime Bureau warns of rise in car thefts through relay attacks

THE INSURANCE Crime Bureau has warned of an increase in car thefts by criminal syndicates using a method known as "relay attacks". Relay attacks target new-generation cars that have keyless entry and ignition technology. The criminals intercept the signals sent by the key fob while it is looking for the linked car, which allows them to open the car and steal whatever is inside, or even the car itself.

The bureau said it had recently seen an increase in the theft of newer model sports utility vehicles (SUVs) that have keyless entry and ignition technology, with criminal syndicates using relay attacks to steal these vehicles. In essence, the key fob of a vehicle is constantly transmitting signals looking for the linked vehicle. The signal allows the driver to gain keyless entry and operate the vehicle when the key is in close proximity to it. By amplifying the signal, the perpetrators tap into the active emission of the key fob signal, allowing them to open and drive off with the vehicle. The perpetrators worked in teams. An individual in possession of the amplifying device walked close to the unsuspecting owner when they exited and left the vehicle, while an accomplice at the vehicle gained access and drove off with it.

The bureau said that the best protection against relay attacks was to immediately deactivate the key fob when exiting the vehicle and while still next to it. Another option was to place the key fob in a signal blocking wallet or sheath. It was important to check whether one’s policy contained an exclusion that said high-value items were only covered for theft from a car when there were visible signs of forced entry into the car. King Price Insurance client experience partner Wynand van Vuuren said the easiest way to avoid a relay attack was for a person to deactivate the keyless entry function if they thought they were in a high-risk area.

“This process varies from manufacturer to manufacturer, so make sure you know how to deactivate and reactivate this function safely. Also, don’t leave any high-value items in your car while your keyless entry is activated,” Van Vuuren said. In February this year, Insurance Crime Bureau chief executive Garth de Klerk said the bureau was looking to further expand its sphere of influence by offering services to a broader base of stakeholders within the financial services sector. It said that it would be working with industry organisations on information sharing projects as well as skills creation. De Klerk said that being realistic, South Africa continued to operate under really challenging circumstances and needed to ignore distractions and identify key challenges to design outcomes that would move the country forward.

