CAPE TOWN - South Africa’s Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe on Thursday announced that the country’s Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) would be concluded within days.
Delivering a keynote address at the Africa Oil & Power event in Cape Town, Mantashe said: “By Wednesday, I am very hopeful that the IRP would be concluded, and we will gazette it.”
He added that “the plan will lay the foundation for investment in power generation and such an investment should have the impact of lowering the cost of doing business in our country”.
The fourth annual Africa Oil & Power (AOP) conference and exhibition, held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) from October 9 to 11 saw ministers, government officials and executives of private sector companies from across the continent, congregating to discuss the future of Africa’s energy industry.
Minister Mantashe highlighted the potential investment that could come as a result of a finalised IRP, which represents a key component of South Africa’s energy strategy. With this, he invited investors to enter the South African market.