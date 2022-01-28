Integrity standards for companies teeters amid Covid-19

THE Covid-19 pandemic has not only impacted companies’ finances, but has also had a serious impact on integrity standards for companies around the world, according to Sharon van Rooyen, EY Africa’s Forensic and Integrity Services Leader. She said in a statement yesterday that the change to ways of working throughout the Covid-19 pandemic had created a heightened risk of fraud and unethical behaviour.

“Hybrid working makes it difficult to undertake effective compliance monitoring, and fraud risk factors typically increase at a time of crisis because companies and individuals face increased financial pressures,” Van Rooyen said. The 2022 EY Global Integrity Report, which canvassed the views of more than 4 700 employees, managers and board directors from 54 countries and territories, found that leaders are struggling to create and communicate a strong and effective culture of integrity within their business. In South Africa, 54 percent of local respondents said that it was challenging for organisations to maintain their standards of integrity in periods of rapid change or difficult market conditions.

“In South Africa we have recently seen an outcry for the adequate protection of whistle-blowers. And 41 percent of South African respondents say that they did not report their concerns because of fear for their personal safety and 51 percent of respondents felt that their concerns would not be acted upon,” Van Rooyen said. Some 56 percent of South African respondents said that there were managers in their organisation who would sacrifice integrity for short-term financial gain, while 64 percent of South African respondents were concerned if information about decisions taken by management were subject to public scrutiny. A record 97 percent of all respondents agreed that it is important that their organisation demonstrates corporate integrity. Some 99 percent of South African respondents agreed with the statement.

According to the survey, there was a further disconnect when it came to behaviour. Globally, there appeared to be a willingness among the most senior executives to act outside the compliance rules. Board members who were questioned as part of the research were five times as likely as employees to falsify financial records (15 percent versus 3 percent) and six times as likely to say they would be willing to mislead external third parties such as auditors (18 percent vs 3 percent).

Van Rooyen said a progressive integrity agenda went beyond frameworks and policy and businesses must look beyond box-ticking and focus on creating an integrity culture at all levels within their organisations. She said leaders should be under no illusion that integrity is an easy fix; however, the first step was setting the right tone from the top. In the past 12 months, there have been greater investment in integrity and compliance initiatives as 53 percent of responding organisations have a code of conduct in place, compared with 47 percent 18 months ago. There was also an uptick in training programmes, with 46 percent of businesses providing regular training on relevant legal regulatory or professional requirements, compared with 38 percent in 2020. “However, the survey highlights that this increased investment is not being communicated effectively. For example, while 60 percent of board member respondents say that their organisation has communicated the importance of behaving with integrity frequently in the last 18 months, less than a third (30 percent) of employee respondents remember seeing any communications on the topic,” Van Rooyen said.

There was also a gap between the views of board members and employees in relation to awareness of policies on working from home (80 percent vs 51 percent) and awareness of training on data privacy regulations (52 percent vs 35 percent). Van Rooyen said although organisations were investing more in communication and training programmes, this was not enough. “There is a worrying divide between investment in action and genuine change.”