Interest cycle well and alive - with the MPC misjudging the factual issues

CENTRAL Banks over the world started to increase interest rates in the mist of world inflation that continues to accelerate. This had put share, bond, and exchange markets under pressure. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the SA Reserve Bank followed suit by increasing the repo rate for the third consecutive time by 25 basis points. The MPC sees the threat of a much weaker currency as the highest risk if it does not stay in sync or even in front of the expected increase interest rate cycle.

In reaction to the rate hike, the rand appreciated by more than 50 cents against the US dollar after the announcement last Thursday. On Friday, the currency closed on R14.57 to the dollar. This is 40c stronger than the R14.97 close the previous week and already 140c better than the R15.97 at the beginning of 2022. Against the pound and the euro, the rand also gained 40c last week and traded Friday on R19.23 against the pound and R16.03 against the euro. The global and domestic increases in interest rates had led to volatile movements in equity prices. On the JSE share prices are moving mixed in tandem with the rand and global commodity prices. The all share index lost 0.7 percent last week, with industrial shares dropping 1.7 percent as rand hedgers were the losers. The stronger rand helped financial shares and the FIN15 jumped 1.6 percent. Despite the higher repo rate, listed property also gained 1.6 percent . The higher commodity prices pushed the Resources index up by 1.7 percent. The current inflation pressure already started a year ago as oil increased sharply from $41 (R448) per barrel at the beginning of 2021 to $71 per barrel at the end of 2021.

Together with this sharp increase, the US Federal Reserve kept stimulating the economy against the Covid-19 pandemic by buying back US bonds by $80 billion per month till the middle of 2021 and then gradually reduced during the latter part of 2021. In reaction to the sharp increase in the oil price and US quantitative stimulation the US inflation rate increased from 0.5 percent at the beginning of 2021 to 7.9 percent at the end of February 2020 - the highest rate in 40 years. The US Federal Reserve argues that supply and demand imbalances related to the pandemic and the reopening to the economy have contributed to elevated levels of inflation.

This demand stimulation and the unemployment rate that came down to 4.3 percent and record US retail sales demonstrate the classical demand side inflation dilemma. In such a situation the remedy tool remains the increase in the bank rate and stopping any repurchasing of bonds. The Fed had increased its bank rate by 0.5 percent on March 16 and indicated an aggressive lifting of another six times at each of its remaining meetings this year. Having said that, the MPC of South Africa takes the same approach, but also remains afraid that the rand exchange rate will give in if they also not lift the repo rate aggressively. They see a weaker rand as the real threat that will lead to an ever-increasing import inflation. They, however, miss the factual issues; 4.1 percent of the current inflation rate of 5.7 percent is due to sharp increases in food prices (6.4 percent, contributing 1.1 percent), housing and utilities, which includes rates and taxes on electricity and water, (4.4 percent contributing 1.1 percent ) and transport, which includes the 24 percent increase in fuel prices. (14.3 percent contributing 1.9 percent to the total inflation rate). Other than the US and Europe the South African economy is cost driven and not an overstimulated demand. The country’s unemployment rate continues to increase to levels exceeding 35 percent, and many small businesses will not be able to afford any interest rate hikes. Most of them just recovered from the pandemic and will have to shut down again, contributing to even higher unemployment.

The fact that two members of the MPC called for a 0.5 percent hike signals even more alarming expectations in months to come. The MPC forgets that the Reserve Bank’s dual mandate is also to balance its interest rate decision towards sustainable economic growth. In its own words: “Economic growth at these rates remains well above a low rate of potential growth still constrained by load shedding and policy uncertainty. ” Investment by the government sector has weakened significantly in recent years and that of public corporations is forecast to be very modest.” Increased interest rates will not help much in this regard.