South Africa - Pretoria - 28 March 2019 - South African Reserve Bank governor, Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency(ANA)

JOHANNESBURG - South African consumer inflation dropped in October to its lowest level since February 2011 as fuel prices fell sharply, raising the chances of an interest rate cut by the central bank on Thursday.



Headline consumer inflation slowed to 3.7% year-on-year in October from 4.1% in September while monthly price growth was flat at 0%, Statistics South Africa said on Wednesday, adding that a 4.9% decrease in petrol prices was the main factor in the slowdown. Most other product prices also fell.



