DURBAN - Durban’s Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre will this year host seven major conferences attracting about 23 000 delegates to the province of KwaZulu-Natal.



The Durban ICC chief executive Lindiwe Rakharebe said the the Meetings , Incentives, Conferences and Events (MICE) industry was an important component to the South African tourism industry and the country’s economic development, as it contributed to a wide variety of sectors.





“For every individual attending a conference or exhibition at the Durban ICC, either as an exhibitor, delegate or visitor, there are positive economic spinoffs for local businesses,” said Rakharebe.





She said the entity was a trailblazer in attracting local and international events to the country had a mandate to be a catalyst for economic development and job creation in the City and KwaZulu-Natal.





Rakharebe said that despite an increasingly competitive marketplace both locally and globally, they had contributed R4.7 billion to the country’s gross domestic product in the 2017/18 financial year and over 9 474 jobs were created as a result of their activities in the same period.





The complex incorporates the Durban International Convention Centre, the Durban ICC Arena and the Durban Exhibition Centre, offering more than 112000 square metres of flexible event space, making it the largest flat floor, column-free multi-purpose event space in Africa.





The number of events held at the Durban ICC in the 2017/18 financial year were 456, with a total of 1 387 595 delegate and visitor days generated by the centre in the same financial year.





“This is an increase of 2.5% compared to the previous year where there were 1 353 410 delegate and visitor days generated by the Durban ICC. The hosting of more exhibitions, trade shows, trade fares and increased average size of events are the main reasons for this increase.”





The chief executive said that they had an approved business plan that focused on key strategic objectives of the business which including business development and cost containment intended to ensure continued to experience sustainability and profitability.





The Durban ICC said that hosting major events/conferences required extensive planning from the sales stage when a booking enquiry was made to the event co-ordination stage until the event goes live.





“The Durban ICC has a highly experienced and diverse team having hosted both the largest (International AIDS Conference 2016) and second-largest (COP-17 in 2011) conferences ever held on the African continent.”





List of DICC Conference's for 2019:





Africa’s Travel Indaba 2019 (06/05/2019 to 09/05/ 2019) approx. 10 000 delegates

9th SA Aids Conference 2019, (11/06 2019 to 14/06/ 2019) approx. 5000 delegates

22nd National Association of Child Care Workers Biennial Conference (02/07/2019 to 04/07/2019) approx. 1500 delegates

Annual Meeting of the International Society of Electrochemistry (05/08/2019 to 09/08/2019) approx. 1000 delegates

AfricaBio Convention 2019 (25/08/2019 to 28/082019) approx. 2000 delegates

World Conference on Drowning Prevention 2019 (07/102019 to 10/10/2019) approx. 500 delegates

UCLG Conference & Exhibition (19/11/2019 to 22/11/2019) approx. 3000 delegates BUSINESS REPORT



