Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said the drought had highlighted a need for an elaborate strategy to guide management of water supply and mitigation against the risks of drought.
Sisulu said that some of the interventions would include instituting borehole drilling and rehabilitation, water tankering from available sources, rainwater and fog harvesting, as well as protection and the use of springs.
She said that the department was also looking at cloud seeding, evaporation suppression, desalination of brackish groundwater or sea water and effluent treatment and reuse, as part of the solution.
“In the long term we will im- plement measures to enhance water security against drought, and these include water storage and transfer developments; and that water infrastructure like dams and conveyance pipelines are developed to redistri- bute water over time and space,” Sisulu said.