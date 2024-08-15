Investing: Essential ratios for equities analysis

INVESTING in shares can be daunting, especially for those who are new to it. With an array of companies, industries and market conditions to consider, how does one make sense of it all? The answer lies in mastering the art of equities analysis, and a crucial aspect of this skill is understanding key ratios and metrics. Financial ratios are like the vital signs of a business. They tell you how healthy or unhealthy a company is.

Imagine you are considering investing in two companies: A and B. At first glance, both seem promising, but digging deeper reveals a stark contrast. Company A boasts impressive revenue growth year over year, while Company B struggles to maintain profitability despite high sales. What’s the difference? It boils down to analysing the right ratios. Although the ratios alone are not necessarily enough to draw conclusions, they do help us identify the right questions to ask about a company.

One fundamental ratio every investor should know is the Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio. This metric compares a company’s current share price to its earnings per share (EPS). A high P/E ratio may indicate that investors expect strong future growth, while a low ratio could signal undervaluation. For example, a P/E ratio of 20 suggests investors are willing to pay R20 for every R1 of earnings. A PEG ratio is the P/E ratio relative to the earnings growth, where a ratio below 1 can indicate undervaluation.

Another critical ratio is the Debt-to-Equity (D/E) ratio, which assesses a company’s financial leverage. A high D/E ratio indicates that a company relies heavily on debt to finance its operations, potentially increasing financial risk. Conversely, a low ratio suggests a healthier balance between debt and equity. For instance, a D/E ratio of 0.5 means a company has R50 in debt for every R100 of equity.