Investors’ attraction to safe-haven assets benefits SA gold miners

JOHANNESBURG – Gold miners have outperformed the local market on the back of a weaker rand and a bullish bullion price as the Covid-19 pandemic has seen investors fleeing to safe-haven assets. The spot gold price has gained 17.4 percent in the first half of this year, and is inching closer to the psychologically important mark of $1 800 (R31 184) an ounce after yesterday's close of $1 781.77 an ounce. The bullion price is at its highest level since late 2011, and gold futures have passed $1 800 an ounce. Rob Pietropaolo, Unum Capital’s joint head of trading, said yesterday that gold stocks have certainly outperformed. “We have also had Kumba Iron Ore and Naspers making new all-time highs. I think it would be fair to say that our gold stocks have benefited from the weaker rand and rising gold price, but they certainly haven't lifted the index all on their own,” said Pietropaolo.

Gold shares constitute about 6 percent of the JSE All Share Index, and movements in the bullion price impact the domestic market.

DRDGold, the oldest listed gold tailings company, has been the biggest beneficiary of the bullion price rally. The stock is up 259.29 percent in the year to date. DRDGold closed 3.53 percent lower yesterday at R26 a share.

Harmony Gold Mining Company has jumped 39.26 percent in the year to date and closed 5.13 percent higher at R75.55 a share. AngloGold Ashanti is up 59.13 percent in the year to date, and closed 2.43 percent lower a share at R493.29. Gold Fields is 72.57 percent higher in the year to date, and closed 2.24 percent lower yesterday at R158.58 a share.

Pan African Resources is up 72.09 percent in the year to date and closed 5.41 percent higher at R3.90, while Sibanye-Stillwater is 6.65 percent higher in the year to date, closing 2.52 percent down at 95 cents yesterday.

Annabel Bishop, the chief economist at Investec, said yesterday that the unlimited quantitative easing (QE) programmes of advanced economies, including the US, had lent major support to the gold price.

“US QE weakens the dollar, which places upwards pressure on the gold price as the gold price is a measure of real value and QE is inflationary,” Bishop said.

QE usually results in the easing of long-term interest rates and the excessive issue of cash.

Carlo Alberto de Casa, the chief analyst at ActivTrades, said, technically, the situation remained firmly bullish, with investors betting on further printing activity from central banks, in a scenario where the correlation between the US Federal Reserve and other central banks’ balance sheets and the gold price was remarkable.

“Despite the recent recovery of stocks, it is clear the economic landscape has been profoundly changed by the pandemic. Investors are showing an increasing need for bullion in their portfolio in order to mitigate any potential risk of both renewed corrections on stocks and strong moves on currency markets. For this reason, it is a little surprising seeing these bullish spikes for the yellow metal,” said De Casa.

