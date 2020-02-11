The bullish gold price and the heightening trade war between China-US last year sent investors fleeing to the traditional safe havens, such as the yen, bonds and gold.
A spokesperson for the World Gold Council, the authority which is responsible for stimulating gold demand, said only time would tell what the magnitude of the coronavirus would be on the demand for gold.
“It’s way too early to understand the potential impact the coronavirus might have as it seems we are still in what may be the early stages of the outbreak,” the World Gold Council said in response to Business Report questions.
It said that China was the world’s largest gold consumer and any impact on economic growth and consumer spending might influence jewellery demand.