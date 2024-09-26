IRP2023: DMRE still hasn’t answered our questions

The 2023 Integrated Resources Plan has not been finalised, and before it can be I would like for them to respond to the Promotion of Access to Information Act (Paia) request that I filed on behalf of Truth in Energy (Tie).

There requests were submitted in January 2023 under the following references:

Request 8/4/3/582: Given that the Department of Minerals and Energy has not responded, I feel obligated to make this request public. What are the qualifications of the modellers?

Request 8/4/3/583: Will there be model transparency? Ideally, the source code should be made public for scrutiny, so we can verify what is in the black box.

Request 8/4/3/584: What quality plan, quality policy manual and model verification procedures were followed?

Request 8/4/3/585: Please clarify if the allocated number to nuclear in the reference scenario is fair to all vendors.

The Department of Minerals and Energy’s Legal Services acknowledged receipt of my submission, initially stating they were unaware of it, only to later request an additional fee (that I paid). It has now been months, far exceeding the stipulated 30-day response period and I am yet to get a definite answer.

This timeline, extending over six months, goes well beyond the 30-day period, even accounting for an additional potential 30-day extension. Unfortunately, this delay is unacceptable, and I believe I have been more than generous with the time afforded.