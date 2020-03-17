Is it cheaper to work from home rather than your office?

Those who are working from home will be relying on data and WiFi to be able to do their work and they won't have to travel into work. While saving on travelling costs those working from home will be spending that money on data.

Business Report looks at the cost of 1GB of data against the price of a single bus ticket in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban. DURBAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the coronavirus a natural disaster yesterday and announced that schools will be closed from this week and many people will be working from home.





Here's a look at the price of 1GB of data versus the price of a bus ticket:





Cost of data





Network provider Cost of 1GB of data Cell C R100 Telkom R100 MTN R149 Vodacom R149 FNB Connect R105

Cost of bus tickets



Bus Cost of a single bus ticket Cost of bus ticket per month Durban People Mover bus R5.50 R165 Cape Town MyCiti bus Peak: R5.20 (0-5 km)

Saver: R4.40 (0-5km) Peak: R156

Saver: R132 Johannesburg Metrobus R11,56 (stage 1: cash fare) R346,80



According to BT Business,lets people send or receive around 1000 emails and browse the Internet for about 20 hours every month. (This limit relates only to 1GB mobile data allocation).





This means that people will need purchase at least 1GB of data per day or at least 30GB per month which can be costly in comparison to a bus ticket





This shows that even though people might think that they will be saving on travelling costs, data costs for people working from home outweighs that number.





BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE