Is it still a Man’s World? Does diversity in the construction industry exist in SA?

By Bongani Dladla The construction industry in South Africa (SA), like many others globally, has historically been dominated by men.

Despite the strides made towards gender equality, the sector remains largely male-dominated, with women making up only a small percentage of the workforce. This raises questions about the level of diversity and inclusivity within the industry. Where are we currently, what is being done, and what still needs to happen? In its 2022/23 annual report, the Engineering Council for South Africa noted that there were only 16.6% actively registered women in their database. In its January, 2024 quarterly construction monitor, the cidb highlighted that women-owned registered contractor enterprises amounted to only 25% in its Grade 9 category.

Data released by the Unesco Institute for Statistics (UIS) for the 2024 GEM Gender Report also showed that women made up only 35% of STEM graduates between 2018 and 2023, showing no progress over the past 10 years. The data further highlighted that in 12 out of 122 countries at most, one in four graduates were female. Of those, five were in sub-Saharan Africa. Worryingly, research has also shown that many women leave jobs in the engineering and construction fields owing to poor or inequitable compensation, poor working conditions, an inflexible and demanding work environment that made work-family balance difficult, and unmet achievement needs.

It is therefore essential to learn from best practices from other countries that have made significant strides in promoting gender equality in construction and engineering. For instance, some countries such as Sweden, Gabon, Côte d’Ivoire and Togo have implemented policies such as flexible work arrangements and parental leave to support the career advancement of women. The benefits of a diverse workforce are well-documented. Companies with a higher percentage of women in leadership positions tend to perform better financially, and are more likely to achieve above-average profitability.

Moreover, diversity brings different perspectives and skills to the table, leading to more creative, innovative, and effective solutions. As a country with the socio-economic challenges we face and the importance being placed on infrastructure development for the economic growth and prosperity of our nation, the benefits of a diverse workforce must not be underestimated. One of the primary challenges women face in the construction industry is the perception that it is a male domain.

This stereotype can be a significant barrier to entry, as many women may not consider a career in construction due to the fear of being undervalued or facing discrimination. Additionally, the physical demands of certain roles can be a deterrent, leading to a lack of representation in traditionally male-dominated areas such as site management and labour-intensive tasks. Stereotypes about women’s capabilities and roles in the industry can also hinder progress. For instance, some people believe that women are less suited to physically demanding tasks, which can limit their opportunities for advancement. Furthermore, the notion that women are naturally more nurturing and men are naturally more protective can lead to gender-based expectations and biases in the workplace. Unconscious bias plays a significant role in the underrepresentation of women in the construction industry. This bias can manifest in various ways, such as the tendency to seek reassurance from male colleagues or the assumption that women are less capable in certain roles. For instance, a recent study found that when women are presented with a scenario where they are leading a project, others in the room often turn to their male boss for validation, implying that they do not trust the woman’s judgement. This kind of bias can have a profound impact on a woman’s ability to advance in her career and contribute to the industry.

Men therefore play a crucial role in supporting women in the construction industry. By actively promoting gender equality and inclusivity, men can help break down the barriers women face. This can be achieved through mentorship, sponsorship, and providing opportunities for women to advance in their careers. Men can also help create a culture of respect and inclusivity by addressing and challenging gender-based biases and stereotypes. Furthermore, men can help women feel more comfortable and supported in the workplace by being allies and advocates. By working together, men and women can create a more diverse and inclusive construction industry that benefits everyone involved. Changing the industry There are a number initiatives under way to promote diversity and inclusion in the construction industry. The government has implemented policies to promote gender equality, and several companies are actively working to increase the representation of women in the sector.

These efforts include mentorship programmes, training initiatives, and campaigns to raise awareness about the various career opportunities available to women in construction. The Construction Industry Development Board’s (cidb) annual Empowerment and Recognition of Women in Construction Awards (ERWIC Awards) have had a positive impact on the industry. These awards aim to recognise and celebrate the achievements of women in the construction sector, promoting a culture of inclusivity and diversity. By acknowledging the contributions of women in the industry, the ERWIC Awards have helped to break down barriers and create a more supportive environment for women to thrive. In addition to the awards process, ERWIC has been the catalyst for creating a community of women comprising entrants and winners from all of the past awards ceremonies who meet on a regular basis for networking, mentoring, and knowledge-sharing .

The awards have also encouraged companies to adopt policies and practices that support gender equality, leading to a more inclusive and diverse workforce. Overall, the perception of women in construction has changed significantly over the past five years, with the ERWIC Awards playing a key role in promoting gender diversity and inclusion in the industry. The cidb also launched the B.U.I.L.D Programme earlier this year, which aims to enhance inclusivity in the construction industry, particularly for women and youth. This framework provides a structure for the sector to ensure that infrastructure projects contribute meaningfully to South Africa’s developmental goals, knowledge transfer, upskilling, environmentally sustainable building, and a safer construction industry for everyone. The B.U.I.L.D Programme is a significant step towards addressing the challenges women face in the construction industry. The programme promotes a more inclusive and diverse workforce. Advancing women through technology Technology has the potential to play a significant role in promoting gender equality in construction. In particular, drone technology presents significant advantages for both women and individuals with disabilities.

Traditionally, tasks like site surveillance and inspection required physical presence and agility, often posing challenges for women and those with physical limitations. With drones, these tasks become accessible remotely, leveraging high-resolution cameras and sensors to gather detailed site data. This capability promotes efficiency and creates opportunities for women to participate more actively in roles traditionally dominated by men. Drones also play a crucial role in enhancing safety on construction sites, as they can monitor hazardous areas and provide real-time data to supervisors, reducing the need for manual inspections that might endanger workers. Ongoing technological advancements further enable precise monitoring of construction progress, accurate quantity surveying, and detailed mapping of building sites. For women entering these fields, the ability to engage in data-driven roles such as project management and analytics becomes more feasible, breaking down barriers that previously hindered their participation in physically demanding aspects of construction.

Unlocking the potential of women in construction requires a multifaceted approach that addresses the unique challenges women face in the industry. By prioritising diversity and inclusion, providing training and mentorship opportunities, and leveraging technology to promote gender equality, we can create a more inclusive environment that supports the growth and success of women in the sector. As we move forward, it is crucial that we continue to learn from best practices from other countries and prioritise the development of women in construction to drive innovation and growth in the industry. While there are still significant challenges to overcome, the construction industry in SA is making progress towards greater diversity and inclusivity. By addressing stereotypes, promoting awareness, and providing opportunities for women to enter and advance in the industry, we can create a more equitable and productive work environment. It is crucial that we continue to support initiatives that encourage women to pursue careers in construction and that we recognise the value they bring to the sector. So, no – it is no longer a man’s world but a world where men and women work together to build a brighter, more inclusive future!