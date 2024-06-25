Is there a future for African language content online?

In July 2023, Umhlobo Wenene FM – 123 Pholaz Show (hosted by Amaza Ntshanga and Lusanda Mbane) featured one of the first technology features on Umhlobo Wenene. This was a pilot for something far more bigger than a five-minute update on technology developments. For the first time, well-researched technology commentary was heard in an African language – isiXhosa. This was rare, as most technology analysis and updates are mainly in English. The motivation and thinking behind this feature is even more important to understand as this feature is about to evolve.

It’s also important to note that this technology commentary was sourced from a platform (Lunttu), which is currently under development in Kayamandi, a township in Stellenbosch. The objective of this platform is to create an online presence for South African communities, partly through local languages. The technology feature on Umhlobo Wenene was part of a process of developing archival material about technology in an African language, firstly in isiXhosa. The technology feature was inspired by a desire to ensure that more people, particularly African communities have an understanding of the good and the bad about technology.

Currently, many are missing opportunities that are derived from technology due to lack of understanding about the opportunities they present now and in the future. They fall prey to dangers that are introduced by technology. Although some may understand English, the reality is that some can only understand an African language and, therefore, are missing out from English technology commentary, which is often important information. The technology feature on Umhlobo Wenene focused on the rise of Fintech, EduTech, HealthTech, eCommerce, Artificial Intelligence and other technologies that are shaping our lives. It highlighted how communities could exploit these technologies for their benefit. At the same time it highlighted the dangers of these technologies. This raises the following questions: What is the future of technology commentary in African languages? Is there a need for African content on digital spaces, and more importantly about technology?

The answer to the second question can be answered by imagining artificial intelligence tools without any form of African languages in the future. An understanding of what that future could look like should help us appreciate the fact that there’s without a doubt an urgent need for African languages online. Lessons learnt from Umhlobo Wenene – 123 Pholaz show have inspired something far greater. From July 2024, the Lunttu platform will begin a process of featuring an African language podcast with a focus on technology. This podcast will be dedicated to informing society about technology in African languages, starting with isiXhosa. This is an important step towards experiencing artificial intelligence (AI) in African languages as well. There’s a need to inform everyone about the AI potential. We do not know what could emerge out of an informed society about technological advancements.

The SABC should consider seriously its role of informing society about technology. What is currently in place is not sufficient. There’s a need for more programmes that are designed to decipher technology for the common man on the street. The 123 Pholaz Show has pioneered something more important, now it is time for others to follow suit. Wesley Diphoko is a technology analyst. He has been operating at the intersection of technology and media as the editor of FastCompany (SA) magazine. You can follow him on X via: @WesleyDiphoko * Disclaimer: He also served as the technology commentator on the 123 Pholaz Show on Umhlobo Wenene