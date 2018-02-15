Following Zuma’s much-anticipated resignation last night, Business Report takes a look at some of the monumental moments during his tenure.

Since his election in 2009, there have been moments of both praise and failure for Zuma.

Roll out of ARV’s

South Africa has been plagued by the onslaught of HIV/Aids pandemic.

When Zuma occupied office in 2009, he priotitised HIV/Aids which was different to the approach that former President Thabo Mbeki took.

Mbeki was accused of having a denialist approach to the pandemic.

However, following Zuma's occupation of office, he immediately announced that from the year 2010, people infected with HIV/AIDS and Tuberculosis (TB) would receive antiretroviral (ARV) treatment, given that their CD4 count was at 350 or less.

The change in policy was also inclusive of pregnant HIV/Aids mothers.

It was also announced that as of April 2010, all pregnant HIV-positive women with a CD4 count of 350 or less, or who showed HIV/Aids symptoms, despite their CD4 count, would have access to treatment.

In 2016, Zuma escalated the call for antiretroviral treatment for everyone. The roll-out of ARV’s was then led on a national scale.

In 2016, government made changes to the specifications for qualifying for ARV treatment.

It was announced by the Health Minister, Aaron Motsoaledi that every person who is HIV positive will be able to receive antiretrovirals (ARV’s), despite their CD4 count.

Prior to this patients had to have a specific CD4 count of 500 in order for them to receive treatment.

This changed the level of priority that was previously allocated to patients, prioritising some cases more than others.

National Development Plan

The National Development Plan (NDP) was launched in 2012 with the intention of upscaling South Africa’s economy and to ensure an inclusive economy.

The bill was drafted in 2010 when Zuma appointed the National Planning Commission. Part of the issues that were identified was corruption, unemployment, poverty and a poor public health system.

BRICS

South Africa joined the list of emerging countries, BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, and China) in 2010.

In 2015, Zuma signed into law the New Development Bank Special Appropriation Bill. According to the Bill, R2 billion from Treasury was reportedly contributed towards the investment of the new BRICS Bank in Sandton.

The launch of the new bank reportedly signaled a new era of Development Finance.

“Development banking will never be the same again”, said Zuma in August last year.

Free Education

In December last year, the presidency announced that government would fully extend subsidised free higher education to "poor and working class" youth from 2018.

The free education roll-out will be run over 5 years which was recommended by Heher Commission of Inquiry into higher education and training.

In addition to this, the loan packages that are allocated to current students through the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) will be converted into 100 percent grants.

ALSO READ: What you need to know now that Zuma has resigned - analyst

TOP STORY: Jacob Zuma resigns and the Rand roars to R11.66/$

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE