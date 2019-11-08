JOHANNESBURG - Earlier this week several news sites reported that the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) and the SA Police Service (Saps) had issued a joint statement announcing a clamp down on illegal cannabis related businesses, saying that most of the businesses taking advantage of the growing demand for medical marijuana are breaking the law.
For entrepreneurs and business owners trying to take advantage of this fairly new sector, after the April Constitutional Court ruling permitting the personal use of cannabis in private, what is and isn’t legal seems to be causing increasing confusion and concern.
To further confusion, there was an exclusion notice issued in May around the dosage limits for related products.