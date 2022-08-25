It costs nearly R4 800 to feed the average SA family and this is increasing each month

The August 2022 household affordability index, which tracks food price data from Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, Pietermaritzburg and Springbok, shows that the average home is paying more each month for groceries. Let us break it down!

Story continues below Advertisement

In August, the average cost of the household food basket is R4 775,59. The average cost of the household food basket for July was R4 748,87. In one month food prices have increased by R26,72 (0,6%).

Now let us look at last year, when the average cost of the household food basket in August 2021 was R4 241,11. This shows an increase in food prices of R534,47 (12,6%). There is however some good news.

Story continues below Advertisement

The data, collated by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity organisation (PMBEJD), is showing a lowering of inflation on the total basket price for the second consecutive month. “We are seeing inflation on fewer foods within the basket compared to previous months”, the group said. August saw 21/44 food items increase in price, notably lower than previous months.

Story continues below Advertisement

The PMBEJD however cautions that while monthly price increases do appear to be easing, the household basket is still increasing, albeit at a slower pace. “We are not yet seeing any significant climb down in prices which would bring down the total cost of the household food basket in a substantial way and alleviate pressures on households. With no climb down yet in sight and with the higher taxi fares now effected and, for many prepaid users, high tariff increases – well beyond the regulated 7,47% - women are struggling,” it says. The group argues that progress in addressing the jobs crisis in South Africa is too slow and the incomes of those that do have jobs, and for people who are able to access some form of social grant, are still far too low, and being decimated by the higher costs of transport, electricity and food.

Story continues below Advertisement

A DEEPER LOOK Food basket prices increased in Johannesburg, Springbok and Pietermaritzburg, but decreased in Durban and Cape Town. The Joburg basket increased by R117,02 (2,5%) month-on-month, and by R557,37 (12,9%) year-on-year, to R4 888,50 in August 2022.

The Durban basket decreased by R44,11 (-0.9%) month-on-month, but increased by R519,27 (12,1%) year-on-year, to R4 807,78 in August 2022.

The Cape Town basket decreased by R23,63 (-0,5%) month-on-month, but increased by R543,90 (13,3%) year-on-year, to R4 624,63 in August 2022.

The Springbok basket increased by R13,18 (0,3%) month-on-month, and by R367,49 (8,1%) year-on-year, to R4 932,31 in August 2022.

The Pietermaritzburg basket increased by R105,40 (2,3%) month-on-month, and by R577,34 (14,1%) year-on-year, to R4 670,34 in August 2022. WHAT FOOD PRICES ARE INCREASING?

PMBEJD said maize meal prices continue to climb across all areas. Flour prices also increased in all areas except Durban. Cooking oil continued to rise in Joburg this month by a further R7,08 or 3%, taking the price of a 5l bottle to R246,91. Cape Town also saw an increase.

Joburg and Pietermaritzburg saw very high increases for bread (4% for white bread and an 8% increase for brown bread.) In Pietermaritzburg there was a 9% increase in white bread and 11% for brown bread. Joburg saw high increases across most meats tracked, with beef increasing by 7%. Frozen chicken prices increased everywhere except Springbok. Tomatoes, butternut, and green pepper prices drove higher prices in vegetables, across most areas.

A HUGE IMPACT ON WOMEN AND CHILDREN In August 2022, the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet was R820,26. Over the past month, the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet decreased by R3,87 or -0,5%.

Year-on-year, the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet increased by R72,96 or 9,8%. In August 2022, the Child Support Grant of R480 is 23% below the Food Poverty Line of R624, and 41% below the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet (R820,26). “The everyday violence of not being able to feed your children properly, to keep them clean, warm, and safe is an aspect of gender-based-violence which is not given enough attention”, the group argues.