It’s a scam, Harry: Cybercriminals exploit new ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ game

The game, set in the legendary wizarding world, has millions of fans worldwide, and even became Steam and PlayStation 5’s best-seller weeks before launching officially.

But sadly Harry and his legion of Potterheads around the world are being actively targeted by cybercriminals offering downloads of cracked “Hogwarts Legacy” games for PCs amid the release.

Despite the game not even having been released yet, Kaspersky researchers have already found numerous examples of sites offering downloads of “Hogwarts Legacy” on PC.

However, in an attempt to download a cracked game, gamers actually downloaded malware or unwanted software on their device. The spread programs may vary from adware, throwing advertisements up on the user’s screen, to trojans, silently collecting information about the user.