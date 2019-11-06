JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has said that government was steadily moving toward its bold ambition to raise R1.2 trillion in new domestic and international investment over the next five years in a bid to grow the economy and create jobs.
Ramaphosa on Wednesday said it had been exactly a year since the inaugural South Africa Investment Conference where local and international investors pledged investments totalling nearly R300 billion.
He said it was gratifying to see the commitments that were made at the conference last year materialising in the form of new factories, new production lines, new products, new services and new jobs.