Jagersfontein Developments squashes reports of another collapse

Media reports of a further collapse at the fine tailings storage facility at Jagersfontein on Tuesday are ‘unfounded and untrue’, according to Marius de Villiers, legal compliance officer of Jagersfontein Developments. De Villiers said in a statement on Wednesday officials from the department responsible for environmental affairs were on site with Jagersfontein Developments representatives to deal with stormwater flows through an adjacent dam as a result of rainfall on Sunday and Monday.

“Due to the incident which occurred on 11 September 2022, the stormwater is flowing in areas where tailings have spilled. The facility continues to be monitored and is stable,” De Villiers said. As part of the emergency response, Jagersfontein Developments has commenced with the pumping of the tailings in compartment 2 of the facility to the pit. “There has been no further breach of any kind at the facility. Jagersfontein Developments has been working tirelessly at and remains committed to clean-up operations and continues to cooperate with all authorities, assisting residents and the surrounding community,” De Villiers added.

Kopanong mayor Xolani Tseletsele said he was expecting a full report on Wednesday morning. "It has created more panic in the community. The community has not completely healed from the disaster that happened on September 11," he said in an interview with eNCA. The mayor said there was no further damage.

"The water was running behind the community and not in the community. For now, there is no major impact or damage to already-destroyed infrastructure. We are meeting with mining bosses to get a proper explanation looking at how these incidents can be prevented in future," Tseletsele said. He said assessments were done after the last wall collapse. He was awaiting the reports and expecting reassurance from mine owners that future incidents could be prevented.