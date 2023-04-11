Janet Yellen to push debt relief, World Bank revisions at IMF global meetings

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will look to advance debt-restructuring talks for poor countries, push ahead development-bank revisions and bolster support for Ukraine as global finance officials gather in Washington for spring meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund.

A senior Treasury official, speaking to reporters Monday, said the United States expects incremental progress on debt treatment this week, specifying that significant advances would depend on Beijing. China is the largest creditor to the developing world and has so far refused to sign off on any comprehensive restructuring deals.