Janu-worry again? Follow these tips for a financially stress-free start to the year

South Africans are known to overspend during the festive period and claw their way through Janu-worry and while many find themselves in a similar situation this year, there are steps you can take to avoid the financial stress for the next year. It begins with planning well in advance.

Some Consumers get paid early in December and faced a 6 week stretch between their December 2024 and January 2025 salaries. Popular South African retailer, Makro, known for its bulk-buying options on its extensive range of fresh, frozen, and pantry groceries, said that consumers are turning to bulk buying to beat the Janu-worry blues. During its month-long Black Friday promotion, Makro said that consumers were investing in bulk packs of essentials like long-life milk, toilet paper, cold drinks, and maize meal.

This past December, the retailer noted that its customers stocked up on large packs of flour (12.5kgs), cooking oil (2L), cheese (900g), Ice Cream (5L), biscuits (2kg), tinned goods (in 12 packs), and cordials (5L). “Not only are our customers prepping for the festive season, where they will be with their families and typically feeding more people - but also stocking up their pantries, cupboards and freezers for the January season when their children will be back at school or varsity, and they will be returning to work,” Kevin Maier, Vice President of Food, Makro said. Maier saif that Makro has also seen more demand for its bulk offering on meat, such as boerewors, bulk pork packs, and chicken portions, which can be frozen for use at a later date.

“Our customers are also taking advantage of our bulk deals on household cleaning and personal care essentials like dishwashing liquid, bleach, washing powder, bar soap and toothpaste,” he said. When looking to make your money go further, buying in bulk makes sense for South African families. “This is essentially the backbone of a Stokvel, which is one of Makro’s offerings, where goods are then delivered in bulk come the end of the year,” Maier said.