Jobs: Uber E-Package to launch in CT next month - its first electric mobility product

Uber, which has been operating in South Africa for 10 years, on Tuesday announced the launch of E-package in South Africa, launching next month in Cape Town - its first electric mobility product - which will create jobs. Kagiso Khaole, the general manager of Uber Sub-Saharan Africa, on Tuesday presented Uber’s plans in South Africa. Photo: Philippa Larkin The e-Package launch in Cape Town marks a pioneering milestone for Uber becoming its first global initiative to transition its entire fleet to be fully electric by the end of 2023.

This would mean same-day bike deliveries, now all electric. Kagiso Khaole, the general manger of Uber Sub-Saharan Africa, said, “Alternative charging stations will be spread around the city, covering a whole geofence. So what does that mean? It means that wherever you are able to go and request an Uber package, you are able to do that going forward in Cape Town. Then next year, we’re looking to bring this also into Johannesburg.” This is electric-powered motorbikes that swop out a battery at a recharging station in roughly under 60 seconds.

Khaole said in an interview with Business Report that Johannesburg would be “live” with the e-Package offering in the first half of 2024. “Hopefuly we’ll be able to share in the next couple of months as how we are going to reimagine this product,” he said. Khaole explained that Uber had partners setting up the infrastructure aspect of the charging stations. The partners had built a network that would enable growth and mobility.

He said the E-package on Uber platform would provide an earnings opportunity for South Africans. He said Africa traditionally was not a motorbike market. Uber would offer training and get people customers to riding, delivery. Individuals could apply to Uber or their partners.

“Before the end of the year we will have 100 bikes per person. Looking forward we have plans to scale it up to 500 000 bikes. Again we will take a very conservative approach. “In terms of the product that we’ve built, enterprises are going to start jumping in. If you use our Uber Business platform and now use e-Packaging to send your items, you get your reporting on sustainability and carbon credits as well. That reporting is already built into the platform. “It’s how to train up to deliver a much more enterprise ready service. As a company you’ll now how many green kilometres you’ve done and your reductions have been,” Khaole said.

This as Uber announced its aims to be a zero-emission and low-packaging waste platform by 2040. This has big implications for Uber drivers who by that time will have to ditch fossil fuel run cars and move to electric vehicle. “Our mobility business in South Africa has grown over the past few years, evidenced by expansion to nearly 30 cities across the country, and providing independent earning opportunities for over 20,000 earners,” said Khaole in a statement.

“That is why Uber is reinforcing its commitment to contribute to seamless mobility and delivery by innovating new ways to help both riders and drivers move smoothly, hassle-free and feel safe on every trip.” Other developments Uber also announced the launch of Uber Store Pick-Ups, which would enable users to book a delivery person to collect any prepaid items from any store. In addition, Uber is expanding Uber Van to Cape Town, its luxury rideshare offering Uber Black to Durban, and the addition of Reserve Airport Pickup for its UberX, Uber Comfort, and Uber XL rides.

Uber Eats Uber Eats on Tuesday also announced the launch of Uber Live, a mobile ordering solution that puts the Uber Eats pick-up product into the hands of people when they are doing something they love. Whether in an airport, sport stadium, concert venue or music festival, Uber Live will help improve the consumers’ experience