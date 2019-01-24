JOHANNESBURG – The city of Johannesburg on Thursday launched a programme to rejuvenate the inner-city with a tour of the first three of 84 buildings targeted for development. The project is aimed at providing quality low-cost accommodation for residents to address a housing list backlog exceeding 300 000 units, mayor Herman Mashaba said in a statement.

"It is estimated that the city of Johannesburg’s inward migration is set at about 3 000 people per month, which undoubtedly adds greater pressure on us to deliver services efficiently," he said.

"In addition to this, between 80 and 100 buildings will be released this year with a potential of just over 500 buildings that can truly change Johannesburg’s skyline."

Redevelopment of the three properties has been awarded to EGC Properties and Johannesburg Housing Company, which have committed a proposed total investment of just over R204 million. The projects are expected to be completed in the next twelve months – availing 384 units for residents.

"Based on the three proposals for buildings handed over today, these three projects will also create around 900 jobs during construction," Mashaba said.

He urged other developers to submit their tenders by February 28 to be considered for the remaining 81 properties.

African News Agency (ANA)