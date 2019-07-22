The Dell 2019 Women Entrepreneurs Cities (WE Cities) Index rates the ability of global cities to attract and support high potential female entrepreneurs. Photo: Pixabay

DURBAN - Dell has released their annual Dell 2019 Women Entrepreneurs Cities (WE Cities) Index which rates the ability of global cities to attract and support high potential female entrepreneurs. According to the report, all 50 cities featured on the index have improved since 2017 and that some cities made bigger strides than others.

San Francisco had the top spot on the index because the city is one of the best places for women to get access to capital.

Of the top 10 cities on the index, 6 are from the United States, 3 are in Europe and 1 is located in Canada. Of the top 10 cities overall, New York City and London rank in the top 10 on all five pillars.

The five pillars fall under two sub headings, operating environment and enabling environment. The three pillars under operating environment are markets, talent and capital and the two pillars under enabling environment are culture and technology.

Johannesburg, which was ranked 36 on the index showed an improvement for the number of women on corporate boards along with London, Tel Aviv and Sydney. According to the report, Johannesburg also showed an improvement in 2019 compared to 2017.

Johannesburg also showed an improvement for the markets pillar along with cities like Vancouver and Lima.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE