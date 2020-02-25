The risk hardened as the epidemic spread to more than 30 countries, with South Korea reporting a jump in infections and Italy locking down an area of 50 000 people near Milan.
The rand weakened to as much as R15.18 to the dollar from Friday’s close of R15 after the IMF late revised its global and Chinese growth expectations for 2020 lower on Friday to 3.2 percent year on year from 3.3 and 5.6 percent from 6 percent. The JSE All Share Index eased 4.28 percent to 54 881.56 points, and the JSE Top 40 took a beating, dragging losses to 4.46 percent to 49 282.53 points.
"Investors have sold out of shares for five Fridays in a row, because they were unwilling to hold on over the weekend in the likelihood of bad news about the coronavirus,” said London Capital Group head of research Jasper Lawler.
Naspers, which holds about a third of the local bourse value, declined 4.24 percent, while luxury goods giant Richemont fell 2.77 percent.