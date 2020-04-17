JSE Board and Executives will donate 30% of salaries to the Solidarity Fund

DURBAN - The Johannesburg Stock Exchange's Board of Directors and the Group Chief Executive Officer have pledged at least 30 percent of their emoluments and salaries to the Solidarity Fund for the next three months. Members of the JSE Executive will also be making contributions. The JSE pledge was announced as the bourse completed the second day of its two day #Trade4Solidarity campaign. Nyembezi said JSE Board members and the Group Chief Executive had agreed to contribute at least 30 percent of their emoluments/salaries over the next three months, with all monies being donated to the Solidarity Fund. In the spirit of the recent call by the Steering Committee of the Chief Executove Initiative, Nyembezi urged Directors and Executives in other listed companies who are in a position to contribute, to heed the President’s call to support the Solidarity Fund. Nyembezi said, "I am proud of my Board members and Executive leaders for their support. This is truly a 'Thuma Mina' moment".

"We will need to draw deep on both the generosity of those who can afford to give what they can and the profound patriotism that binds us all as South Africans, if we are to first overcome the existential threat of Covid-19 and then successfully rebuild our nation and its economy," concluded Nyembezi.

#Trade4Solidarity campaign

The #Trade4Solidarity initiative encourages market participants to join the JSE by contributing a portion or percentage of their trading revenues to the fund. To mark the occasion, the chairperson of the Solidary Fund, Gloria Serobe and Leila Fourie will hosted the JSE’s first virtual market open.

In less than 48 hours, 36 companies have joined #trade4solidarity in supporting the #solidarityfund. We thank them one and all! The campaign continues, and we appeal to all businesses who are able (listed and unlisted) to #PlayYourPart in this moment of unprecedented crisis. pic.twitter.com/rJVrMiEC4R — JSE (@JSE_Group) April 16, 2020

The campaign, which will see all the fees earned from trades across all asset classes by the JSE and market participants on Wednesday 15 April and Thursday 16 April, was launched in response to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s appeal to the country last month to donate to the Solidarity Fund.

Director of Capital Markets Valdene Reddy said, "We have seen companies pivot to making hand sanitisers and face masks, individuals, corporates and consortiums making meaningful contributions where required. #Trade4Solidarity allows us to make our own contribution to what is the greatest public health crisis this world has witnessed in recent history".

Fourie also announced that the JSE, as a private commitment to the spirit of the President’s call, had decided to find means to continue to support its suppliers, service providers and contractors during this period, and not suspending contractor services at this crucial time.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE