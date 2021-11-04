JSE says its in advanced stages of guidance document for listed companies on climate risk disclosure

The JSE said yesterday that it was in the advanced stages of developing a guidance document for listed companies on climate risk disclosure premised on the Taskforce for Climate-related Financial Disclosure framework and based on the Sustainable Stock Exchange Initiative’s Climate Disclosure Model Guidance. This document would be accompanied by a broader sustainability disclosure guidance, which would assist the market in integrating environmental, social and governance factors into disclosures and investment decision making, with due consideration for the relevance to the local context. Further updates on the publication of these guidelines would follow in due course, the JSE said.

JSE chief executive Dr Leila Fourie said, “The Financial Sector Climate Risk Forum’s Sustainable Finance Working Group, which is convened by National Treasury and chaired by the JSE, is taking a climate first approach to developing a sustainable finance roadmap for the country, including perspectives on the Just Transition. The JSE also announced that it had joined the Race to Zero Partner Initiative through the Net Zero Financial Service Providers Alliance (NZFSPA), and the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) to promote and champion sustainability measures within South Africa, and internationally, and has committed to supporting net zero by 2050. These alliances encouraged the financial sector to align with a target to limit the rise in global temperatures to 1.5 oC and use their respective mandates in achieving this goal.