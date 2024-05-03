JSE to explore dual-listing stocks with Saudi Tadawul Group

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Saudi Tadawul Group aimed at exploring dual-listing opportunities and broader market participation. The Saudi Tadawul Group is the parent company of Saudi Exchange.

The MoU will explore the feasibility of dual-listing stocks, enhancing the liquidity and access to capital markets in both South Africa and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This initiative aligns with the JSE’s strategic goal to diversify and deepen its investor base. The agreement is designed to serve as a catalyst for growth, innovation and technological advancement in both markets, supported by a shared vision for future prosperity.

JSE Group CEO Leila Fourie yesterday said the MoU would enable targeted client cross-selling engagements to foster secondary market trade activities and support new issuances, broadening the trading universe for investors and issuers alike. “Building on the success of Africa’s first Shari’ah-compliant sustainability-linked Sukuk and the issuance of Rand-denominated Al-Ijarah Sukuk certificates by the South African government, the MoU also seeks to facilitate the development of new financial products and expedited listing processes that cater to the unique needs of both markets,” Fourie said. “The MoU also brings to light shared interests in infrastructure investments, particularly in renewable energy projects, and the potential for leveraging Saudi expertise in sectors like health insurance and medicine to deepen economic ties.”

The JSE said the signing of this agreement reaffirmed its position as the leading stock exchange in Africa. This collaboration opens up new opportunities for both exchanges and their clients by enhancing access to diversified markets and broader investment opportunities. Saudi Tadawul Group CEO Khalid Alhussan said the MoU with the JSE will unlock opportunities across listings, fintech, sustainability and more.