Judicial inspectorate for correctional services underspends on staffing

CAPE TOWN - The Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services (JICS) has underspent by more than R10 million in its annual budget of R77.2m, the JICS 2019/20 annual report has revealed. JICS, which is the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) watchdog, has, however, downplayed the underspending as having no impact on its performance, although the non-filling of vacant posts were identified as the main reason for the underspending. Of the R77 244 000 in the 2019/2020 financial year budget, the entity has spent R67 158 313, which reflects a 13 percent shortfall and the report which is yet to be tabled in Parliament attributed to non-filling of vacant funded positions, including more than 100 vacant posts of the Independent Correctional Centre Visitors (ICCVs). ICCVs are employed by the JICS to physically visit and inspect the conditions of 161 000 inmates housed at the country’s 243 correctional centres. JICS spokesperson Emerantia Cupido said JICS should have 213 ICCVs, but 82 of 103 vacant posts have been advertised to be filled “shortly”.

She said that the posts became vacant after some of the inspectors either resigned or died. “We are currently busy with bulk recruitment.”

The ICCV’s main responsibility is to monitor how complaints directed to the DCS are being handled internally.

According to the report the in-house ICCVs made 5 633 site visits and conducted 134 806 interviews with inmates to get to the bottom of the complaints.

Cupido said that all 190 complaints that were handled by ICCVs were resolved.

This is despite the fact that various inmates across the country had through SA Prisoners’ Organisation for Human Rights recently expressed frustration about serious human rights violations at various correctional service centres across the country, including alleged torture, murder, overcrowding and provision of the substandard meal.

DCS, which is JICS’s mother body, has also underspent more than R484m of its 2019/2020 financial year’s R25.3 billion budget due to vacant posts.

BUSINESS REPORT